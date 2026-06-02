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Bitcoin is sitting at a make-or-break zone, according to market analyst CryptoMichNL, who recently outlined two key price areas that could determine the asset’s next major move. While he believes the broader bullish structure remains intact, he also identified a lower range where investors may find what he considers one of the most attractive buying opportunities of the current cycle if support fails.

Bitcoin’s Most Important Support Zone

The analyst’s outlook centers on the region around $71,000 to $73,000, which he described as the level that must remain intact to prevent a deeper pullback. His accompanying chart highlights this area as a critical support block, positioned above a broader uptrend line that has guided Bitcoin’s recovery following the sharp correction seen earlier in the year.

According to the chart, the current market structure differs significantly from the breakdown that occurred in February. At that time, a previously established resistance level failed to transition into support, resulting in a rapid loss of momentum and a steep decline. This time, however, the analyst argues that the market is attempting to defend a former resistance zone as support, a development that could preserve the larger bullish framework.

The chart also marks a “crucial area to break” near $76,600. Bitcoin recently retreated from that region after encountering resistance, leaving it as the next major hurdle for bulls. Just above it sits a Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) gap around $79,000, followed by another resistance cluster near the upper-$80,000 range.

According to the analyst, holding support is only the first step. A successful defense of the $71,000 area would keep the broader structure intact and increase the probability of another advance toward those overhead targets. In that scenario, Bitcoin could regain momentum and position itself for a push toward fresh cycle highs.

Where To Buy If Bitcoin Breaks Down

While the analyst remains constructive on the market, he also mapped out a contingency plan in case support gives way. If Bitcoin loses the $71,000-$73,000 region, his chart points to a significantly lower accumulation zone between roughly $61,000 and $65,000.

That area is notable for several reasons. It aligns with historical support levels established during previous consolidation phases and sits close to the 200-day moving average, a long-term trend indicator closely watched by institutional and retail participants alike. The analyst suggested that a decline into that region would represent an exceptional opportunity to buy in.

For now, the market’s attention remains fixed on two levels. The first is the defense of support near $71,000. The second is a decisive breakout above $76,600. How Bitcoin reacts around those thresholds could determine whether the next chapter brings a renewed surge toward record highs or a final opportunity for buyers to accumulate at significantly lower prices between the $61,000-$65,000 region.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com