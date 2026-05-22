Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin is facing a critical test above $75,000 as selling pressure builds and the market searches for the structural support that would prevent the correction from extending further. The price is at a level that demands a response — and CryptoQuant analyst MorenoDV has identified a signal in the Bitcoin flow data that places the current moment in a historical context that spans nearly a decade of market cycles.

The Bitcoin Fund Flow Ratio on Binance has returned to the 0.010 to 0.012 zone for the sixth time since 2018. That specific range — and the fact that the market has now visited it six times across eight years of dramatically different market conditions — is what gives the current reading its analytical weight. This is not a metric touching an arbitrary level. It is a metric returning to a zone that has preceded structural turning points in Bitcoin’s price on five previous occasions.

The mechanics behind the ratio explain why those turning points occur. The Fund Flow Ratio measures BTC flowing through exchanges relative to total BTC transferred across the entire Bitcoin network. When the ratio is elevated, exchanges are driving a disproportionate share of network activity — the signature of active speculation, repositioning, and profit-taking.

When it falls to the 0.010 to 0.012 zone, exchange activity has contracted to a small fraction of total network transfers, reflecting reduced speculative participation and a market that has retreated from aggressive trading behavior.

Five previous visits to this zone preceded what came next. MorenoDV’s analysis examines whether the sixth is following the same pattern.

The Sixth Visit to This Zone Since 2018

MorenoDV’s historical mapping of the Fund Flow Ratio gives the current reading its most precise analytical context. The 0.010 to 0.012 zone has appeared at meaningful junctures across Bitcoin’s entire modern market history — and the pattern that followed each visit is what makes the sixth occurrence worth examining carefully.

Bitcoin: Fund Flow Ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

The early 2019 instance arrived in the aftermath of the 2018 bear market, when Bitcoin was still trading near its cycle lows and exchange activity had compressed to reflect a market where most of the selling had already occurred. The ratio’s compression was not a sign of disinterest — it was the behavioral signature of a market where sellers had largely exhausted their pressure and the remaining participants were waiting rather than acting. What followed was the recovery that defined 2019’s price structure.

The 2020 instance appeared during the base-building phase that preceded Bitcoin’s most significant bull market expansion. Fund flow activity on Binance remained compressed while price consolidated — and when demand returned and momentum accelerated, the ratio expanded sharply as investors flooded back to exchanges to position for and chase the developing trend. The compression preceded the expansion. The quiet preceded the move.

The current setup presents the same structural question that each previous visit required the market to answer. Either the compression reflects genuine apathy — a market without the demand needed to initiate recovery — or it reflects sell-side exhaustion creating the foundation from which the next phase builds. MorenoDV’s analysis does not declare which interpretation is correct.

It identifies the zone as the decision point where that question gets answered — and notes that five previous visits produced answers worth paying attention to.

Bitcoin Consolidates Above Key Support Bitcoin continues consolidating near the $77,000 region after failing to sustain momentum above the critical $80,000 resistance zone earlier this month. The weekly chart shows a market trapped between recovery continuation and a broader macro correction, with price now hovering directly above an important structural support region between roughly $69,000 and $72,000 — the same area highlighted repeatedly throughout the recent consolidation phase. Bitcoin consolidates above previous range | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView Technically, BTC remains below the 50-week moving average near the $82,000 region, which continues acting as dynamic resistance after rejecting the latest recovery attempt. At the same time, the price still trades above the 100-week and 200-week moving averages, meaning the longer-term macro structure has weakened but has not fully broken down. Related Reading: Bitcoin Rally May Have Been A Trap – Here’s What Demand Data Reveals The most important feature on the chart is the developing compression between lower highs and defended support. Buyers have repeatedly stepped in around the highlighted support zones, preventing a deeper retrace toward the low-$60,000 range. However, each rebound has also produced weaker upside continuation, showing that bullish momentum remains fragile while macro uncertainty persists. Volume has gradually declined during the recovery attempt, suggesting the recent rebound lacked aggressive conviction. This aligns with the broader Fund Flow Ratio analysis showing compressed exchange activity and reduced speculative participation. For bulls, reclaiming the $82,000 level and the 50-week moving average would be the first signal that the correction phase is losing control. Until then, Bitcoin remains in a sensitive consolidation structure where both continuation and breakdown remain viable outcomes. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com