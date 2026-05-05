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Bitcoin is once again at a critical technical crossroads, with a widely discussed chart structure suggesting that a sharp decline could be on the table. A recent analysis shared on X by crypto trader @0xPepesso points to a classic bearish continuation pattern that, if confirmed, could erase as much as $30,000 from current price levels.

Bitcoin’s Bear Flag Structure Signals Downside Risk

Bitcoin’s current market structure is being described as a developing bear flag on the daily chart by 0xPepesso, based on the price action since its sharp decline earlier in the year.

The initial move established the foundation of this pattern, as Bitcoin dropped from around $98,000 to approximately $60,000 in a steep and decisive sell-off. This move forms what technical analysts refer to as the “flagpole,” representing strong downward momentum and a clear shift in trend direction.

After that decline, price action transitioned into a slower, upward-sloping channel that brought Bitcoin to its current value of $80,900. Instead of showing strong recovery strength, this phase has been characterized by a gradual grind higher. Such movements are often interpreted as corrective, meaning they do not necessarily indicate a trend reversal but rather a temporary consolidation within a broader downtrend.

As this structure develops, attention shifts toward key resistance zones. Bitcoin is set to test a cluster of important moving averages, including the 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages around the $78,500 region. These levels often act as dynamic resistance during bearish phases, particularly when longer-term averages flatten and lose upward momentum.

The positioning of price beneath these moving averages adds weight to the bearish interpretation. In technical terms, repeated rejection at these levels can suggest that sellers remain in control, while buyers lack sufficient strength to reclaim higher ground. As a result, the market structure will continue to lean toward potential downside continuation unless a clear breakout is established.

A $50,000 Target Emerges If Bitcoin Breakdown Confirms

If Bitcoin fails to break above the moving average cluster and instead loses the lower boundary of its rising channel, the bearish structure would be confirmed. In such cases, technical theory often projects a move similar in scale to the prior decline.

Applying this to current levels places a downside target between $50,000 and $55,000. From resistance near $78,500, this represents a possible drop of roughly $25,000 to $30,000, aligning with the risk of a wipeout. Historical behavior supports this outcome, as bear flags typically resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend.

The pattern, however, has an invalidation level. A strong daily close above the 200-day moving average would weaken the setup and open room for upside momentum. This could trigger a short squeeze, pushing Bitcoin toward the $85,000 to $88,000 range.

Even so, the broader structure remains cautious, with limited macro support for sustained upside, leaving the bearish scenario in focus unless price action shifts decisively.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com