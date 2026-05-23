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Trading in the new Bitcoin index options will not begin right away. The SEC approval does not automatically open the door — the Commodity Futures Trading Commission must still grant its own exemptive relief before any contracts change hands on the exchange, because Bitcoin is classified as a commodity and falls under the CFTC’s jurisdiction.

The SEC approved Nasdaq’s proposal to list the options on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, known as Phlx, on an accelerated basis, with the decision published Friday on the agency’s website.

A Different Kind Of Bitcoin Contract

The contracts are European-style and cash-settled, meaning buyers receive the difference between the Bitcoin spot price and the strike price at expiration — no actual Bitcoin changes hands.

That structure also removes the risk of early assignment, which sets these apart from options tied to spot Bitcoin ETFs that have been available to investors.

Source: SEC

The contracts will trade under the ticker QBTC, with a minimum price increment of one cent and a position limit of 24,000 contracts per side, which works out to roughly 0.12% of Bitcoin’s total outstanding supply.

They are tied to the Nasdaq Bitcoin Index, a benchmark that tracks one one-hundredth of the CME CF BTC Real Time Index, which pulls pricing data from major cryptocurrency exchanges every 200 milliseconds.

CME Group filed a comment letter last October arguing the new contracts fall under the CFTC’s exclusive authority. The SEC pushed back, writing in its order that shared jurisdiction between the two regulators is not new, citing mixed swaps and security futures as existing examples, and referencing Section 717 of the Dodd-Frank Act as the legal basis for concurrent oversight.

A Shift In Tone At The SEC

The approval fits a broader shift underway at the SEC under Chairman Paul Atkins. The agency has moved to drop several enforcement cases against crypto firms that were launched under the previous administration, and Atkins has called publicly for clearer rules that support innovation.

Image: Economic Times

Reports indicate the SEC is also preparing what it calls an innovation exemption that would allow tokenized trading of public company shares on decentralized crypto platforms, even without consent from the companies involved.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange will host the new QBTC contracts once both regulators have signed off, marking another step in Wall Street’s growing embrace of Bitcoin-linked financial products.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView