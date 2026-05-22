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Blockchain.com has processed over $1 trillion in crypto transactions since its founding in 2011 — and now the company wants Wall Street to take notice.

The crypto exchange and wallet platform quietly filed confidential documents with US regulators for an initial public offering, joining a growing list of digital asset firms pushing toward public markets.

A Window Opens For Crypto Listings

The filing, reported by Reuters, comes as conditions for going public have begun to improve in the US.

Crypto markets took a beating last year, with a massive selloff wiping out billions in digital asset values and cooling investor appetite for new deals. That downturn pushed several companies to shelve or delay their expansion plans.

Bitcoin and crypto platform Blockchain(dot)com has filed for an IPO pic.twitter.com/DdPgeH3sA6 — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) May 21, 2026

Recent policy shifts in Washington appear to be changing the calculus. A bill known as the CLARITY Act, which aims to establish clearer regulations for cryptocurrencies, cleared a Senate committee.

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty and others in the industry have welcomed the development as a positive sign for the long-term direction of crypto oversight.

Others Are Already In Line

Blockchain.com is not alone in eyeing the public markets. Crypto exchange Kraken filed confidentially for its own IPO in New York, and Grayscale Investments made a similar confidential announcement around the same time.

Neither company has completed its listing yet. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A confidential filing gives companies a way to begin the process without immediately disclosing financial details to the public. It allows firms to hold early conversations with regulators and gauge investor interest before committing to a full public announcement.

Founded In A Different Era

Blockchain.com was founded in 2011 by Ben Reeves, Peter Smith, and Nic Cary. The company serves users in more than 100 countries and operates as both a trading exchange and a crypto wallet platform.

Bitcoin has shown some recovery in recent months, gaining roughly 20% over the past three months, though the price remains below where it started the year.

The question remains whether the wider market can hold steady long enough for Blockchain.com and others to complete their IPOs.

Featured image from KFintech, chart from TradingView