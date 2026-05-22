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Brian Armstrong’s role in the crypto regulation push became a flashpoint when BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes called out the Coinbase CEO by name during a recent interview.

Hayes said Armstrong is acting in the best interest of his shareholders — not the wider crypto community.

Hayes Flags Growing Crypto Divide Amid CLARITY Act Debate

Hayes made the remarks on The Wolf Of All Streets, where he spoke at length about the proposed CLARITY Act and what he sees as a growing disconnect between large crypto companies and everyday users.

He questioned whether big corporate players truly look out for retail investors or open-source developers, suggesting their priorities lie elsewhere.

Hayes drew a sharp line between institutional interest in crypto and what he believes Bitcoin was built for. Banks, he said, are moving into the space because their clients want protection against inflation and the erosion of fiat currency — not because they believe in what crypto stands for.

Arthur Hayes: Trump Should Veto the CLARITY Act BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes @CryptoHayes said in a May 13 interview with The Wolf Of All Streets that he hopes Trump vetoes the CLARITY Act. He argued that if Bitcoin and crypto need regulation to survive, they are “not worth a… pic.twitter.com/BRTjUMksD6 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 20, 2026

Bitcoin’s track record during periods of heavy money printing is what draws institutional money in, according to Hayes, but that interest comes with strings attached.

When Regulation Becomes The Problem

Hayes wants US President Donald Trump to veto the CLARITY Act if it reaches his desk. His argument is straightforward: regulation was never the thing keeping crypto alive, and it should not be treated as a lifeline now.

Turning Bitcoin into a product managed by traditional financial institutions — wrapped in derivatives and held on bank balance sheets — strips it of the very thing that makes it different, Hayes said.

He challenged the idea that crypto needs a seat at the traditional finance table. If the end result is just another financial instrument sitting inside the existing system, Hayes argued, then nothing has really changed. The crypto industry already has that in other forms.

A Divided Industry

The debate over the CLARITY Act reflects a split that has been building inside the crypto world for some time. Those in favor of the legislation believe clear rules would bring credibility and attract more institutional money into digital assets.

Hayes sits firmly on the other side, warning that too much integration with mainstream finance could hollow out what makes decentralized systems worth building in the first place.

No veto has been issued. The CLARITY Act continues to move through the legislative process, and the industry remains divided on which path leads to a stronger future for crypto.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView