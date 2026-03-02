Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A crypto analyst has drawn a striking comparison between XRP and the Russell 2000 index, a US stock market index that tracks the performance of smaller publicly traded companies. Based on the similarities found between the two assets, the analyst has suggested that the altcoin could be setting up for an explosive move into price discovery.

XRP Chart Mirrors Russell 2000 Index Trend

A new technical analysis by market analyst Austin compares XRP’s recent price action with historical price movements of the Russell 2000 index. In an X post, the analyst shared two parallel charts, explaining that in late 2021, the Russell 2000 underwent a massive rally followed by a lengthy period of accumulation and consolidation from 2022 through most of 2024.

When the small-cap index eventually retested its all-time highs in late 2024, it formed a sharp Elliott Wave ABC corrective pattern that shook out weak hands. Following this, the index staged a dramatic V-bottom reversal in early 2025 and broke out into full price discovery territory.

According to Austin’s analysis, XRP’s current chart appears to mirror a nearly identical blueprint to the Russell 2000 price action between 2021 and 2025. After its own massive pump and prolonged accumulation phase, XRP recently surged to retest its previous all-time high resistance near the $3.30 level on the chart. Following that retest, the cryptocurrency entered a similar ABC correction, mirroring almost step by step the movements of the Russell 2000 before its explosive breakout.

Notably, the chart reveals that the A and B waves of the corrective three-wave pattern have already completed, and the price is currently working through the C wave. The chart structure suggests a potential crash to the $1.00-$1.27 range before any meaningful reversal attempt. If this occurs, it would represent a decline of roughly 5.22%- 25.37% from current levels of around $1.34.

The key question Austin is now asking is whether the token is on the verge of the same V-bottom inflection point that was observed in the Russell 2000 chart. If history repeats and structural parallel holds, the analyst suggests that the XRP correction currently unsettling holders could be the final shakeout before a launch into price discovery.

Analyst Shares Targets For Price Discovery

The most important aspect of the Russell 2000 analysis is the potential for XRP to enter price discovery mode and begin trading above its 2018 all-time high. The green arrow projection on the price chart points toward price discovery targets well above $5.

Once XRP completes its wave C correction, Austin predicts that the cryptocurrency could rapidly launch to the $7.5 to $10 range. With its price still hovering below $1.4, a breakout to $10 would represent a staggering increase of more than 645%.

