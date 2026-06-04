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Strategy has about $900 million sitting in its USD reserve account, even as its stock takes a beating on Wall Street following the company’s first Bitcoin sale in years.

Stock Slides As Investors Grow Uneasy

MSTR shares dropped more than 9% on Tuesday, June 2, and are now down nearly 25% over the past month. The selloff reflects growing investor unease over whether the firm will sell more of its Bitcoin holdings after disclosing a small but symbolically significant liquidation last week.

Between May 26 and May 31, Strategy sold 32 BTC at an average price of $77,135 per coin, raising roughly $2.5 million. Proceeds from the sale are expected to go toward covering preferred stock obligations.

Saylor Breaks From Routine With Midweek Post

On Wednesday morning, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor posted “Back to Work” on X, accompanied by a gif showing him in a Bitcoin-themed setting. The post stood out because it came on a Wednesday rather than his usual Sunday, and it did not include the company’s well-known Bitcoin performance chart, sometimes called the “Orange Dots.”

Observers took the post as a signal that Strategy may be preparing to buy Bitcoin again. No announcement has been made.

Strategy also raised $128 million through MSTR share sales in the same period. Despite the recent activity, the company remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, sitting on 843,706 BTC worth more than $56 billion.

Image: Gotrade

Coinbase Transfer Adds To Speculation

Blockchain watchers recently spotted Strategy moving Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, which added another layer of speculation about the company’s next move. Earlier, the firm used cash resources to repurchase $1.5 billion in convertible notes at a discount, a move that coincided with a pause in its Bitcoin buying streak that has yet to be reversed.

Saylor has long been the face of corporate Bitcoin accumulation, and any deviation from his playbook tends to draw attention fast. The June 3 post is no exception, even if its meaning remains unclear.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView