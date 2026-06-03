Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jack Reed had already been watching World Liberty Financial (WLFI) closely before Tuesday’s compliance notice, calling on US authorities last year to review whether addresses tied to Russia, North Korea, and the blacklisted privacy mixer Tornado Cash had bypassed the project’s early presale screenings.

Built-In Controls Come Into Focus

WLFI rejected those allegations, saying it applies strict anti-money laundering and identity checks and turned away millions of dollars during its presale process. But the project’s admission that its smart contracts carry hard-coded powers to freeze, restrict, or burn wallet balances put those claims under a new kind of scrutiny — one that sits uneasily with the DeFi branding the project has leaned on.

The compliance warning published on X on Tuesday was direct. World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture linked to US President Donald Trump, told users that transfers involving sanctioned individuals, organizations, or wallet addresses may be delayed, restricted, or rejected. The company said the controls exist to meet regulatory requirements around prohibited transactions.

As a reminder, and in light of recent sanctions updates, World Liberty Financial maintains risk-based sanctions compliance controls designed to support applicable legal and regulatory obligations across relevant jurisdictions. Transactions involving sanctioned persons, entities,… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 3, 2026

The notice landed the same day the US Treasury Department moved against several Iranian cryptocurrency platforms. The Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Nobitex — Iran’s largest crypto exchange — along with Wallex, Bitpin, and Ramzinex, and named executives connected to those platforms.

Treasury Secretary Bessent said Nobitex processed transactions tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and helped move funds even after US military operations disrupted the country’s communications infrastructure earlier this year.

WLFIUSD trading at $0.06 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

The Geopolitical Pressure Behind The Warning

While Iran’s economy is in free fall, the regime has chosen to co-opt digital asset technologies for its own corrupt agenda, including evading sanctions and transferring wealth out of the country, Bessent said. He called the crackdown proof that Trump’s maximum pressure campaign had been working.

WLFI told users to check that their funds and wallet addresses have no connection to prohibited activity before making any transfers. The project said it will keep reviewing transactions for sanctions-related risks going forward.

The compliance posture runs into some friction with how the project has been described publicly. While the underlying smart contracts operate on public, decentralized rails, the application layer is bound by federal rules on prohibited transactions.

Reports indicate that anchor investor Justin Sun had flagged the protocol’s unilateral enforcement capabilities — the same controls WLFI is now pointing to as evidence of its compliance readiness.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView