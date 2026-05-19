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Market expert CharuSan has provided an updated roadmap on how XRP will rally to $300 once the CLARITY Act boosts its utility. He cited how banks will begin to adopt the altcoin via Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which will, in turn, boost its price.

Pundit Provides Updated Roadmap Of How XRP Will Rally To $300

In an X post, the pundit stated that XRP will reach $300 because the price used by banks for transfers is calculated via ODL, and that the circulating supply does not reflect the amount of the altcoin available at that exact moment. Therefore, CharuSan declared that the price is not calculated based on the circulating supply.

He further explained that if a bank’s transfer amount is $200 billion and the XRP price is $20, then it would require 10 billion XRP to execute the payment. The pundit added that single transfers of 3, 5, or 10 billion would create a bottleneck in a coin with a circulating supply of 61 billion, especially given that it would be the global banking network using XRP. As such, he believes the token’s price will need to be much higher.

CharuSan noted that one wouldn’t be able to conduct the transfers of 13,000 banks with small values like $10 or $20. He also alluded to the DTCC and many other institutional firms that will be adopting the altcoin for global transactions. The pundit had earlier predicted that banks would start using it shortly after the CLARITY Act was enacted. He suggested that the rally would happen swiftly as Ripple has already partnered with giant infrastructure providers such as Volante, ACI Worldwide, and FINASTRA.

Why A Higher Price Is Needed

CharuSan further explained why XRP’s price needed to be higher for this level of adoption, noting that the token velocity doesn’t replace liquidity depth. He explained that one needs to consider the simultaneous volume of global transactions and how, with trillions in value, they could be locked even with a 3- to 5-second settlement across thousands of banks. He added that if the transaction volume exceeds the pool’s depth, slippage is inevitable.

He gave an example of the token as a super-fast car, and that if 300 cars are moving at the same wavelength into a tunnel that can only accommodate 20 cars, there is likely to be a bottleneck, as an accident occurs at the tunnel entrance. As such, the tunnel has to be large enough to accommodate 300 cars without causing friction. Similarly, CharuSan suggested that XRP’s price needs to be higher to accommodate all these global transactions simultaneously.

At the time of writing, the altcoin’s price is trading at around $1.38, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com