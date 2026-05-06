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The XRP community is buzzing with excitement as the US Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), an American financial service company, has officially included Ripple as one of the firms it will be working with on its tokenization goals. In a press release, the DTCC announced its new tokenization service, which aims to provide access to real-world tokenized assets directly under its custody. Analysts spreading the news on X have highlighted the bullish possibilities this new development could have on XRP.

DTCC Lists Ripple Prime To Boost Tokenization Goals

On May 4, the DTCC unveiled a list of financial firms that will be part of its Industry Working Group for its soon to be launched tokenization service. The agency noted that this includes a diverse selection of both traditional finance and decentralized finance companies.

Some of the most prominent TradFi names include the Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Invesco, Nasdaq, NYSE Group Inc., Wells Fargo, HSBC, Robinhood Markets Inc., and others. For its DeFi list, the DTCC will be working with Ripple Prime, the prime brokerage born from the $1.25 billion Hidden Road acquisition, BitGo, BlackRock, Circle, Ondo Finance, Bitwave, and many more.

The DTCC revealed that its new tokenization service is being developed using the feedback, data and partnership of over 50 financial industry firms. The agency is preparing to allow real world assets (RWAs) like stocks, precious metals, bonds, and more, to exist as digital tokens on a blockchain. They also aim to ensure these tokenized assets can run smoothly across different blockchains to ensure broader use and flexibility for financial institutions.

The company said that it plans to do a small, controlled test of this upcoming system in July 2026 to make sure it works efficiently. If that goes well, they plan to officially launch the service in October 2026 so institutions can start using it more widely.

For Ripple Prime, this means that the brokerage company has just secured a seat in one of the most significant tokenization initiatives backed by a company that custodies around $114 trillion in assets and processes quadrillions of dollars yearly. Being listed alongside big players like JPMorgan, BlackRock, the BOA, and Goldman Sachs, elevates Ripple Prime’s credibility massively across institutional markets.

Moreso, Ripple Prime being added to the working group means it can now act like any major Wall Street broker, handling client trades and post trades flows through the DTCC’s systems. This means that the prime brokerage firm can now operate on the same infrastructure as the world’s biggest banks, which is a massive upgrade for it.

Analyst Says Ripple DTCC Deal Could Super Charge XRP

In a post on X, market analyst SMQKE revealed that Ripple Prime’s addition into the DTCC’s tokenization working group is set to benefit XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He said that it opens a direct pathway for XRP to interface with the DTCC’s infrastructure and could potentially super charge the cryptocurrency.

Moreover, through Ripple Prime, institutional clients could shift some activity to XRPL. They could use either Ripple’s official stablecoin RLUSD or XRP for things like collateral, liquidity, or internal settlements, while the official records of tokenized securities remain with the DTCC. This effectively creates a bridge between TradFi and XRP, potentially boosting the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem and adoption.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com