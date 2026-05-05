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A crypto pundit has revealed five major investment plans for long-term XRP holders. The plan, shared publicly on X this week, outlines several key points to help investors make the most of their holdings and position themselves for potential gains. With the crypto market showing renewed volatility even as the XRP price remains in a downtrend, the insights from these points could positively shape investment decisions for some holders in the months ahead.

Analyst Urges Patience And Security In XRP Holding

On May 5, Vincent Van Code, a well-known crypto analyst, took to X to outline a unique plan he created for investors who hold XRP as a long-term investment. The first three plans focus on security and patience as investors hold their bags.

Van Code strongly recommends that investors keep their XRP in personal wallets where they alone own and control the keys. He noted that sending coins to exchanges or third-party services regularly exposes XRP holders to unnecessary risks. As such, he urges investors not to risk their safety for a small percentage of return.

Van Code also recommends being patient enough as investors hold for the long term. While it can be frustrating to see steady, low-price action even when other cryptocurrencies in the market are gaining, the analyst urges investors to make investment decisions with a clear head. He pointed out that although XRP has already achieved major gains, surging by 5x over the past months, investors should resist the urge to liquidate early.

Speaking on his own investments, Van Code said that he has also benefited significantly from XRP’s growth but does not plan to withdraw his holdings prematurely. Instead, he preferred to maintain a steady position until financial circumstances, such as custody opportunities from banks, created safer avenues for monetization.

Strategic Use Of XRP And Realistic Expectations

In his post, Van Code also outlined ways to profit from XRP while maintaining a long-term perspective. He told holders to consider borrowing against their XRP only when banks provide secure custody solutions. Once they do so, the analyst recommends redirecting the borrowed funds toward other major investments, such as stock indexes and precious metals. By doing this, investors gain direct exposure to traditional financial markets without selling their digital assets.

While the gains from traditional assets may not be as explosive as cryptocurrencies during bull market runs, these investment products are less volatile and can add to wealth over time. Additionally, by spreading capital across several products rather than concentrating it in a single asset or sector, investors can gain protection against certain risks through proper diversification.

Van Code also cautioned XRP holders against unrealistic expectations of becoming a multimillionaire through crypto. He warned that cryptocurrency alone is unlikely to generate this kind of instant wealth. Instead, he encouraged holders to continue building their careers and professional skills to reach their goals.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com