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XRP has never lacked ambitious price forecasts, but a warning from crypto analyst ChartNerd is aimed at the extreme end of that optimism.

As XRP is trading at $1.39, down over 60% from its all-time high of $3.65 reached in July 2025, the analyst is part of those pushing back hard against a culture of wishful thinking that could become more hazardous than any bearish call ever could be.

Extreme XRP Targets Can Trap Investors

Across cycles, through lawsuits and legal victories, exchange delistings and regulatory clarity, the XRP community has produced some of the most ambitious price forecasts in the crypto industry. There have been multiple predictions of the altcoin becoming repriced and trading around targets like $100, $1,000, or even as high as $18,000 and $25,000.

According to crypto analyst ChartNerd, these price targets being thrown around for XRP are FAR more dangerous and unrealistic than the sub-$1 calls, which are at least grounded in historical data. The point is not that the token cannot rise, but that some of the figures now attached to the cryptocurrency are far above what the chart and its circulating supply are saying.

The video attached to his post took the same position. The speaker also noted how the $1,000 price narrative has been around for years without playing out. However, the problem with the possibility of the altcoin trading at $1,000 is not bullishness itself. The problem is when bullishness becomes detached from its actual reality.

That concern is especially relevant because several viral forecasts have gone far beyond normal cycle targets. Recent examples include claims that XRP could reach $1,000 if it repeats its 2017 bull run, arguments that institutional usage requires XRP to trade above $1,000, and even discussions of the cryptocurrency at $25,000 based on prophetic claims.

Bears Might Be Closer To The Truth

According to the analyst, the bearish case for XRP returning below $1 is at least rooted in historical data. The specific framework in this case is the Gaussian channel, which the price has always returned to its lower regression band in every bear market. Therefore, there’s still a chance of the altcoin coming down further to it again. On the basis of this recurring structure, the current cycle’s bottom could form in the $0.70 to $0.91 range.

The current fundamental picture for the token is, in many respects, the strongest it has ever been. The SEC enforcement action against Ripple has ended, institutions are buying through Spot XRP ETFs, and Ripple is making moves that could position the cryptocurrency at the forefront of the financial world.

However, these developments do not certify that the price will jump to these extravagant price targets. Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz, for instance, noted that the rationale is not yet to support a $100 price.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com