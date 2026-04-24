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Crypto exchange Coinbase is set to launch a new feature for XRP futures as part of its plans to attract institutional investors. This comes as the exchange moves to improve liquidity for crypto futures listed on its derivatives platform.

Coinbase To Launch New Feature For XRP Futures

In an X post, crypto pundit BankXRP revealed that Coinbase will launch a Trade at Settlement (TAS) feature for XRP futures on May 1. He noted that this new tool allows institutional participants to execute block trades at the official settlement price, significantly reducing exposure to intraday volatility. He added that this was a major step for regulated institutional execution.

This development comes amid Coinbase’s plans to launch a new maker program to improve liquidity for XRP futures and other crypto futures on its derivatives platform. The market maker program will go into effect on May 1 and is expected to improve the exchange’s order books as it implements this TAS feature. The TAS feature will notably apply to both nano and full-sized XRP futures on Coinbase.

nano and full-sized XRP futures. XRP pundit Chad noted that the TAS feature for XRP futures is exactly how to make an asset more attractive to large players. He noted that this reduces slippage and intraday risk in block trades, and that this move is very bullish for deeper liquidity and institutional adoption.

Coinbase’s move to attract institutional investors into the XRP ecosystem comes as the XRP ETFs continue to see massive demand. These funds have seen a $75 million inflow this month and boast total net assets of just over $1 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

National Chartered Bank Enables Deposits

National Chartered Bank SoFi announced on X that it now supports XRP deposits, along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Ripple highlighted that this was a major move, noting that greater access to XRP through SoFi means more people can participate and that this is how utility grows.

It is worth noting that Ripple also recently spotlighted institutional growth, noting that the crypto asset is seeing massive demand among institutional investors since the XRP ETFs launched last year. The firm stated that XRP’s growth stemmed from regulatory clarity, which it gained after Judge Analisa Torres ruled that it wasn’t a security in Ripple’s case against the SEC.

Ripple also stated that the altcoin is likely to see greater adoption once the bull market returns, given that XRP ETF inflows have remained steady despite current market conditions. The firm also alluded to XRP’s role as the native utility token on the XRP Ledger, noting that it wasn’t a coincidence that the token is seeing greater demand as activity on the network picks up.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.42, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com