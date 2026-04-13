Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP has been under selling pressure for weeks. The uncertainty is higher. And beneath the price, the derivatives market on Binance just recorded one of its sharpest single-venue position closures in recent memory.

A CryptoQuant analysis tracking XRP’s derivatives structure across major platforms has identified a development that reframes the current weakness as something more specific than a broad market correction. Binance — the exchange that processes the largest share of XRP futures volume globally — recorded an open interest decline of approximately 721.49 million XRP. That is not a routine position adjustment. That is a near-complete evacuation of leveraged exposure from the market’s most systemically significant trading venue.

The scale of the Binance decline is the first data point that demands context. When open interest contracts are this sharply on a single exchange that reflects broader market trends, the movement typically signals one of two things: deliberate risk reduction by traders who have decided the current environment does not justify maintaining exposure, or forced liquidations triggered by price volatility removing positions that could not withstand the pressure.

The line between those two explanations matters — because one describes a market-clearing excess, and the other describes a market still under stress.

The Pattern Repeats Across Two More Venues

The Binance decline does not stand alone. Bybit recorded an open interest drop of approximately 132.10 million XRP — the second largest decline in the dataset and a meaningful reduction in its own right, even against the scale of Binance’s movement. Bitfinex added a further 10.96 million XRP to the total. Combined across all three venues, the aggregate position closure reaches approximately 864 million XRP removed from the XRP derivatives market in a single period.

That multi-venue confirmation is the finding that transforms the Binance reading from a platform-specific event into a market-wide signal. Three exchanges with different user bases, different ownership structures, and different geographic footprints, all recording simultaneous open interest declines, point to a single systemic cause rather than three separate explanations.

Traders are reducing XRP exposure across the board. The risk appetite that built these positions has withdrawn from the market at scale.

The report’s forward assessment holds both possibilities without resolving them prematurely. A sharp, broad-based drop in open interest is consistent with cautious sentiment and weakening short-term momentum — the bearish reading. It is equally consistent with the clearing of excess leverage that creates the structural conditions for a stronger move when liquidity returns and new positions begin forming — the constructive reading.

Which interpretation prevails depends on what arrives next: continued selling pressure that confirms the bearish thesis, or a catalyst that fills the vacuum the position closures have created. The market has cleared. The direction of what refills it is the question the data cannot yet answer.

XRP Remains Under Pressure as Range Tightens XRP continues to trade just above the $1.30 level, maintaining a narrow consolidation range after the sharp breakdown that defined February’s price action. The chart reflects a clear transition from trending behavior to compression, with price moving sideways between roughly $1.25 and $1.40. Despite the stabilization, the broader structure remains weak. XRP is still trading below the 50-day (blue), 100-day (green), and 200-day (red) moving averages, all trending downward. This alignment confirms that bearish momentum has not reversed. Recent attempts to push higher have repeatedly failed near the 50-day average, indicating persistent overhead supply. Related Reading: Bitcoin Just Hit A Generational Buy Zone. Discover The One Condition Still Missing The February capitulation wick, accompanied by a spike in volume, suggests a liquidation-driven event that likely marked short-term exhaustion. However, the subsequent decline in volume signals reduced participation rather than renewed demand. The market is no longer under stress, but it is also not attracting strong buyers. Structurally, XRP is compressing near support. The $1.30 level is holding, but without conviction. A break below $1.25 would likely trigger another leg lower, while a move above $1.50 is required to shift momentum and challenge the broader downtrend. For now, XRP remains in a state of equilibrium, awaiting a catalyst to resolve direction.