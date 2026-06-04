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New reports reveal that XRP whales are withdrawing from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, in massive numbers. As a result, sell-offs on the platform have largely stopped, with whales moving most of their tokens into private wallets. With these large investors now controlling a significant portion of daily outflows, supply on exchanges is shrinking fast, a trend that normally supports price. However, despite the bullish trend, the altcoin is still crashing, struggling to regain momentum or reclaim key upper levels, as broader market weakness continues to weigh on its price.

XRP Price Declines As Whales Exit Binance

Crypto market analyst Pumpius revealed in an X post that XRP whale activity on Binance has dropped to near-zero levels. Sharing an outflow chart from CryptoQuant, the analyst noted that these large-scale investors have effectively stopped dumping the token and may be shifting their stance to holdings rather than trading.

Crypto community members suggest the previous outflows could be linked to rumors that Binance froze XRP trading activity, effectively restricting the asset’s market movement. There is also speculation that Binance may have partially suspended the XRP network on its platform. In possible retaliation, some investors and traders appear to be withdrawing their assets amid uncertainty.

Pumpius added that the last time XRP outflows on Binance dried up to this extent, it preceded a major price rally in 2025. At the time, the altcoin surged from $0.40 to $3.20, representing a more than 700% gain. As a result, the analyst suggests that a new accumulation phase could be forming, raising the possibility of another legendary bull run, with 2025’s rally acting as the blueprint.

Despite an optimistic outlook and the absence of whale dumps, its price continues to decline. The cryptocurrency remains under heavy bearish pressure, crippled by weak market structure and bearish sentiment. Data from CoinMarketCap confirms that the price has fallen more than 10% in the past 24 hours, slipping from above $1.20 to $1.15 at the time of writing.

CoinMarketCap attributes the sharp decline to a wave of liquidations in the derivatives market, which wiped out over $25 million in leveraged long positions and triggered further selling. In addition, Bitcoin’s drop below $63,000 and rising US–Iran geopolitical tensions have also contributed to broader market weakness, dragging XRP lower.

Its Price Still Faces Mounting Pressure From Sellers

A crypto market experts known as ‘That Martini Guy B’ stated on X that XRP is still under heavy selling pressure. Over the past few months, the cryptocurrency has been trading between $1.30 and $1.40. However, this week the altcoin broke key support levels, falling below $1.20 and hitting its lowest price of the year.

The analyst noted that even as whales move XRP off crypto exchanges to reduce immediate selling, broader market pressure shows no signs of easing. This persistent bearish momentum suggests that XRP could face further declines in the near term, with the next key support levels likely to be tested if the downtrend continues.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com