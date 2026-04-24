Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Qubic says it has fully transitioned into its Dogecoin-focused mining architecture, marking the start of “Phase 3” and removing Monero (XMR) from its operational stack. The shift consolidates resources into a dual-track system that simultaneously mines Dogecoin (DOGE) and trains its internal AI framework, Aigarth.

Qubic Fully Shifts From Monero To Dogecoin

The change, announced via X, represents a structural pivot rather than an incremental upgrade. “Phase 3 is live. Qubic has completed the Dogecoin mining migration. XMR is out. The new architecture is in full effect,” the team wrote, outlining a system where ASICs are dedicated entirely to DOGE mining, while CPUs and GPUs are fully allocated to AI training.

Phase 3 is live. ✅ Qubic has completed the Dogecoin mining migration. XMR is out. The new architecture is in full effect: ⚡ ASICs → mining DOGE at 100%

🧠 CPUs/GPUs → training Aigarth at 100% No more alternating. No more compromises. Both workstreams running simultaneously… pic.twitter.com/XaRJXb3AwY — Qubic (@_Qubic_) April 23, 2026

Previously, Qubic’s architecture required alternating compute resources between mining and AI workloads. That constraint has now been removed. “No more alternating. No more compromises. Both workstreams running simultaneously at full capacity, for the first time ever,” the team said, framing the upgrade as a step toward full resource utilization.

Central to the model is a circular capital mechanism. According to Qubic, “DOGE mined → sold → QU bought back → distributed to computors. The flywheel is spinning.” The design effectively routes mining output into continuous buy pressure for QU, Qubic’s native unit, while maintaining ongoing DOGE production.

Alongside the architectural rollout, Qubic published initial performance data from Day 1 of Phase 3. Using a sample based on the DG1+ ASIC at 13 GH/s, the team compared returns between its system and traditional mining pools.

“Mining DOGE via Qubic → 10,314,425 Qu’s → $7.94/day. Mining DOGE on traditional pools → 62.31 DOGE → $6.02/day. That’s +$1.92/day. ~32% more profit. Same hardware. Same effort. Completely different outcome.”

The Doge Mining, Phase 3, Day 1 numbers are in. Real sample. qMine’s DG1+ ASIC. 13 GH/s. Mining DOGE via Qubic

→ 10,314,425 Qu’s → $7.94/day Mining DOGE on traditional pools

→ 62.31 DOGE → $6.02/day That’s +$1.92/day. ~32% more profit. Same hardware. Same effort.… pic.twitter.com/1MWOaDdi36 — Qubic (@_Qubic_) April 23, 2026

For Dogecoin itself, the cleanest reading is that Qubic has become a real, but still relatively small, mining participant. A roughly 0.086% hashrate share (2.1 TH/s vs. 2.44 PH/s) is not enough to reshape network security, block production, or DOGE sell pressure on its own. What it does show is that the migration is no longer theoretical: Qubic has live Scrypt hash on the network, and its model is now exposed to the same test that matters for every miner, whether it can scale.

That makes the next phase less about launch rhetoric and more about trajectory. If Qubic’s DOGE hashrate keeps climbing from here, the story will shift from whether the network entered Dogecoin mining to how quickly it can turn an early foothold into something material for DOGE’s mining landscape.

Before the Dogecoin pivot, Qubic used XMR mining as a live proof-of-concept for its Useful Proof of Work model, showing that network compute could be redirected into external mining and then recycled back into the Qubic economy. Over that run, the project said it climbed as high as 45% of Monero’s global hashrate in one epoch, found 3,496 Monero blocks, and at one stage even carried out a public 51% takeover demonstration.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.09791.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com