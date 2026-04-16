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Qubic has moved its Dogecoin mining rollout into phase 2, a step that begins redirecting miner economics away from Monero and toward DOGE-linked rewards. For Qubic, the change matters because phase 2 is where the migration stops being a live test and starts becoming a real incentive shift.

In an April 15 Discord update shared on X by community member Rayyan, Qubic tech lead Joetom said phase 2 began with epoch 209 and that, from this point, “each computor can operate in either legacy XMR mode or Doge mode.” He added: “For every computor index, only one contribution is counted: max(XMR, DOGE). This effectively replaces XMR participation if Doge yields a higher contribution. No dual counting.”

Qubic Activates Dogecoin Phase 2

The move lines up with the transition plan Qubic published ahead of launch. In its March 27 rollout note, the team described a three-phase migration from XMR to DOGE. Phase 1 was a testing period in which XMR revenue remained intact while Dogecoin mining ran on mainnet in a non-rewarded validation mode.

Phase 2 was framed as the decision point, where computors could opt into DOGE rewards while XMR began phasing out. Phase 3 is the end state: XMR removed, DOGE running at full production, and Qubic’s CPU and GPU resources returned to full-time AI training.

That broader architecture is central to Qubic’s pitch. Under the old model, the network alternated between Monero hashing and AI-related work. With Dogecoin, Qubic says the jobs can run in parallel because DOGE mining relies on Scrypt ASICs, while the network’s AI training stack runs on CPUs and GPUs. The result, in Qubic’s telling, is a cleaner division of labor and a path toward running both workstreams at full capacity rather than splitting general-purpose compute between them.

Joetom’s April 15 message also clarified how rewards are now being routed. “All block rewards are used for Qubic buybacks,” he wrote. “The acquired Qubic is distributed proportionally based on delivered Doge shares.”

He then outlined how accounting will evolve as the system scales: “Target state is a daily reward window from 12:00 to 12:00 UTC. All blocks mined within a window are allocated to shares submitted within the same window. Phase 2 starts with a weekly window aligned to epochs.”

That mechanism fits the buyback structure Qubic had already outlined publicly. The network has said DOGE mined through its system is sold, the proceeds are used to buy back QUBIC, and those tokens are then distributed to participants based on contribution.

The timing also tracks the roadmap. Qubic launched Dogecoin mining on April 1 and said the full migration from Monero would likely play out across roughly four weeks, with phase lengths flexible depending on stability and network conditions. Phase 2 arriving in mid-April suggests that schedule is broadly holding, even if reward windows and other parameters remain adjustable.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.09618.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com