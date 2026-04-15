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The current Dogecoin performance trend has highlighted the appearance of a rather interesting behavioral pattern. This has to do with the zig-zag movement of the meme coin through the last few months, and depending on the direction of the next move, it could determine how the Dogecoin price could play out. Given this, a crypto analyst has given three different scenarios that could end up playing out for the digital asset soon.

Dogecoin Price Displays Kumo Cloud Behavior

Crypto analyst Trader Tardigarde pointed out a rather ineresting formation on the Dogecoin price chart using the 4-Hour chart. According to the analysis, the current Dogecoin up and down movement suggests the appearance of a Thin Cloud Behavior.

As Trader Tardigrade explains, the Dogecoin price movements through this thin cloud suggests that the meme coin is not seeing a lot of movement. This means that there is nothing that is currently blocking the price from moving. But the interesting part of this is that the price is not blocked in either direction. Thus, Dogecoin could push in any direction from here.

As a result, there are three scenarios that could play out for the cryptocurrency at this point. The first of these is the bearish one that could lead to a sustained downtrend. The Thin Cloud current lies between $0.092 and just below $0.093. If the price breaks below the bottom, then it could trigger a breakdown.

This breakdown would lead to the cloud actually thickening, eliminating the thin cloud currently being seen. Additionally, it would push the price further down, possibly breaking below the $0.09 level once again. However, there is still the possibility of a bullish scenario.

The second scenario highlighted by Trader Tardigrade is the the breakout, when the Dogecoin price successfully surges above the thin cloud. Such a move would put it in the breakout zone above $0.094, pushing the cloud from red to green. This would then be the first step before an even bigger move.

Last but not least is the third scenario, which the crypto analyst refers to as ‘Chop.’ In this case, the Dogecoin price would continue to revolve around the current thin cloud without any meaningful breakout in either direction. In this case, investors would have to wait for directional clarity to happen.

For now, the crypto analyst says that the Dogecoin price hasn’t committed to a single direction. And until it does, Trader Tardigrade says to “treat Kumo like air.” Thus, wait for the wind to change before taking a position.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com