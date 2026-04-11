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The bullishness surrounding the Ethereum price has not waned despite its disappointing performance over the last few years. Investors and analysts alike continue to skew heavily toward the expectation that the altcoin’s price will rise. Crypto analyst Leshka.eth shared their own prediction recently, forecasting that the Ethereum price is destined to hit new all-time highs in 2026.

Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally 400%

In the analysis, Leshka.eth points out a pattern that had previously appeared on the Ethereum price and led to an explosive rally. The pattern, which the analyst points out on the ETH/BTC chart, first began back in 2016, beginning with a long consolidation of the Ethereum price at lower levels.

Once the Ethereum price had broken out of the consolidation trend, it entered into what ended up being an accumulation trend. This accumulation saw the price ping-pong up and down over time, before it eventually hit a low. This then led to the last part of the pattern, which is the rally stage. By the time the Ethereum price was done rallying in the 2017 bull market, the price had risen by more than 1,500%. This pushed it up from $56 for it to peak at $1,151.

Now, this same pattern has been flagged by the crypto analyst, but on a much larger scale. Where the last consolidation trend had lasted for months, this one has lasted for years, starting in 2018 and then ending in 2021. Then the next stage of accumulation has lasted for years, from 2021 to 2026.

Given the longer timeframe that each portion of the pattern has taken this time around, the crypto analyst believes that this would lead to a more explosive run. In addition to this, there is also the fact that institutions are buying more ETH than they were in the past, with supply on exchanges dwindling by the day.

Taking all of these into account, Leshka says this is setting the stage for the next Ethereum price rally. The target rally at this time is a 3-4X from here, which would put the Ethereum price at a minimum of $6,000 and a high above $8,000. Either way, this would mean a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency. As for when this could play out, the crypto analyst expects this to happen in the next six months, so the ETH price could hit new peaks this year if it plays out.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com