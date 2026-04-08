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Ethereum’s current price structure is being compared to a phase that once played out in a major stock price, where years of sideways movement and repeated rejections eventually gave way to a powerful breakout above resistance. The comparison, shared by crypto analyst Crypto Tice on X, points out that what looks like long-term stagnation around $2,000 on Ethereum’s chart may be a setup that has appeared before in Netflix’s price history.

A Repeating Structure Inside A Range

Technical patterns have a way of resurfacing across different markets, which is why analysts often study past price behavior of one cryptocurrency to predict how another cryptocurrency could also play out in the future. In many cases, these comparisons stay within the crypto market itself or extend to traditional stores of value like precious metals, where similarities in cycles and investor behavior are easier to justify.

This analysis, however, takes a different approach by stepping outside those usual comparisons. It provides a comparison between Ethereum’s current price structure and the way Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) traded between 2003 and 2009.

The chart highlights a sequence of six distinct interactions with range boundaries in both assets. In Netflix’s case, the price spent years bouncing between support and resistance, forming a compressed structure with multiple failed breakout attempts. Each rejection added to the range but also built pressure over time.

Ethereum’s price action on a multi-year timeframe is showing a nearly identical formation. Since 2021, the Ethereum price has repeatedly pushed into resistance around $4,900, pulled back to support, and returned again for another attempt.

The current price action, which is the sixth interaction, places Ethereum near the lower boundary of the range, which is just the same stage Netflix was before its eventual breakout.

Price Chart Comparison. Source: @CryptoTice_ On X

Pressure Building. What Comes Next?

The structure outlined in the chart ultimately points to one outcome: a breakout rally. This is how Netflix broke out of the resistance trendline in 2009. The important thing for Ethereum now is reclaiming and holding above resistance above $4,900 with conviction. However, there are other intermediate price targets that Ethereum needs to break above before this move. These targets include $2,150, $2,350, $3,100, $3,900, and $4,600.

The analogy, however, is not without its critics. Some comments argue that comparing Ethereum to Netflix ignores the fundamental differences between the two. One comment, for instance, noted that Netflix’s consolidation took place during a period of steady business expansion, with clear growth in subscribers and revenue supporting its long-term trajectory.

Ethereum’s situation, on the other hand, is more layered and has a different economic regime. The rise of Layer 2 networks has moved activity away from the base layer, reducing fee generation at the protocol level. These factors, and many others, introduce unknowns that cannot be represented through chart structure.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com