Traders have been looking at a chart that lines up XRP’s major moves with decades of silver data. The match is not perfect. It is, however, striking enough to get people talking about what might happen next. Some see it as a warning. Others see a possible roadmap for big gains.

Silver And XRP In Parallel

According to chart comparisons shared by market watchers, silver’s long swings since 1980 echo many of XRP’s moves since 2016.

Silver climbed to about $48 in early 1980, crashed to roughly $3.4 by the early 1990s, then drifted for years before a run toward $50 in 2011.

XRP, on a far faster clock, pushed to highs above $3 in 2018, fell sharply into 2020, recovered, then found a new peak in late 2024.

The shapes on the charts — rises, deep drops, long quiet stretches — look similar. That resemblance is what’s being discussed.

What The Numbers Show

Reports say silver has jumped roughly 278% since 2025, sitting near $109 per ounce in recent sessions. Gold has also moved, trading above $5,000 per ounce as investors seek safety.

Those metal moves have pulled attention back to assets that follow big macro flows. XRP, currently trading around $1.90, is much smaller and far more volatile than either metal, so any similar move could be much larger in percentage terms, but it would likely be sharper and riskier too.

History Moves At Different Speeds

Silver’s shifts played out over many years. XRP’s similar pattern appears compressed into a few market cycles. That is important. Time matters in markets because long pauses can build a stronger base, and quick cycles can spark fast moves that reverse just as fast.

Reports have disclosed that some traders believe crypto cycles keep pace with liquidity and headlines; metals react more to reserve flows and long-term real rates. Both effects can push prices hard, but they do so at different paces.

Risk And Reward In Plain Sight

If XRP keeps following this pattern, a large upswing could follow a breakout. At the same time, the pattern is no guarantee. Price moves have many causes. Legal shifts, big fund flows, and macro shocks can all change the path.

XRP has shown it can fall far and recover in dramatic ways. That playbook brings opportunities but also steep pain for those who buy late or hold through violent swings.

Where Traders Might Look Next

According to some analysts, key levels from past cycles will matter. Support near recent lows could act as a floor; fresh inflows into crypto or a rotation out of metals might be the trigger for a large move. Volume, broader market risk appetite, and where big holders place their bets will all be watched closely.

