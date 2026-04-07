Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin’s price structure has continued to divide the market, with some saying the leading cryptocurrency has already peaked for this cycle, and others saying there is room for more rallies. Price has moved strongly at different points, and sentiment has flipped back and forth, but one important macro signal does not line up with the idea of a completed top.

This indicator is the Bitcoin PMI, which is still sitting below where every true previous cycle peak has formed.

PMI Below 50 Has Never Marked A Bitcoin Peak

The PMI is a monthly economic indicator that measures the level of activity across both the manufacturing and services sectors. The PMI may seem disconnected from the Bitcoin price, but the foundation of this analysis comes down to a simple historical pattern with the two metrics. BTC has never printed a true all-time high at any point when the PMI was below 50, and that has held consistently across every past cycle.

As shown in the chart below, each red-shaded zone represents extended periods where PMI was under the 50 threshold. These zones have consistently coincided with phases of consolidation and early trend development in the BTC price. On the other hand, major Bitcoin price tops have always formed after PMI breaks above 50 and enters expansion territory.

What makes the current cycle stand out is how long Bitcoin has been trading with the PMI indicator below 50. Even during the July to October 2025 period, when the Bitcoin price climbed to new highs and printed strong rallies, the PMI stayed below 50. This creates a disconnect between the current price action and a long-standing signal.

Calling The Top Now Could Be Premature

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $69,043, which places it about 45% below its all-time high of $126,080 on October 6, 2025. There have been various reasons to believe that the Bitcoin price has already reached a peak for this cycle.

These theories rely heavily on price-based signals and changes in sentiment, but the PMI model introduces a much larger context based on the activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

According to a crypto analyst with the pseudonym Crypto Tice on the social media platform X, the people calling this the top are making the same mistake they made in 2019 and 2020.

In that sense, what many are calling a top may instead be a lengthy accumulation period. If historical trends continue, the real cycle peak would only come once PMI moves above 50.

The Bitcoin-PMI chart above also shows how previous sub-50 periods ended. Each time, Bitcoin transitioned from these zones into stronger bullish phases once liquidity conditions improved. Those who interpreted the consolidation as a top ended up missing the best part of the rallies.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com