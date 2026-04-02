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Over the last few months, the Bitcoin price has dropped as the crypto market has responded to negative news coming out. One of the major news stories that has contributed to this decline was the attack by the United States on Iranian armed forces. Since war has negatively affected the broader financial markets, the Bitcoin price was not left out. And even now, when the digital asset seems to be forming something akin to a bottom, there are still expectations that the price will continue to crash.

Bitcoin ABC Wave Says The Last Drop Has Not Happened

The Bitcoin price continues to struggle after bears had initially broken the support at $70,000, and the resulting weakness has threatened further downtrend. This move aligns with crypto analyst Minga’s prediction that the digital asset was actually stuck in an ABC wave trend.

In the analysis, which was shared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, the analyst explained that Bitcoin was actually sticking to this trend. Despite the fact that historical movements do not always play out the same way, there is still enough possibility for investors to be cautious.

Deep-diving into the wave pattern, the analyst’s chart shows that the start of the wave began with the price above $100,000. As the price had declined, so did the wave continue to play out. The latest of these now is the fact that the Bitcoin price has now entered the final leg of the wave pattern and this is the most bearish part.

The last wave, Wave C, is the wave that usually leads to the most decline. Here, it is expected to trigger an almost 50% decline in the digital asset’s price. Going by historical performance, following this trend would see the Bitcoin price eventually fall below $40,000.

As for the end of this decline, the analyst places the bottom of the decline somewhere around $34,000. While there is some wiggle room for this, it is still highly likely that the price goes this low. Thus, it is important to factor such a move into the performance of Bitcoin.

As for the major support levels through all of these, the analyst highlighted some support just below $50,000. More specifically, support lies at $49,577 if the price begins to decline. Beneath this level, though, there is hardly any support left for the cryptocurrency.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com