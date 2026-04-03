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The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been in a prolonged downtrend for months, basically mirroring Bitcoin’s decline and showing no signs of a sustained recovery or uptrend. However, a crypto analyst has suggested that this might change soon. The analyst has identified a critical sell wall on the Dogecoin chart that, if broken, could trigger a major trend shift and provide enough momentum for the meme coin to pump higher.

Dogecoin Could Rally If Sell Wall Breaks

Crypto market analyst CW has highlighted a major sell wall around the $0.09 that could determine Dogecoin’s next bullish move. In an X post on Wednesday, the analyst noted that Dogecoin is already preparing to break through this key area, as its price tests $0.09 and holds this support level firmly.

According to the analyst, if DOGE can push past this current support zone with strength, there may be no other resistance level strong enough to hold the meme coin until around $1.12. This means that CW expects the DOGE price to rise quickly toward this new high, representing a staggering increase of more than 1,144% from $0.09.

The market expert noted that this price surge could come with a bullish trend reversal, likely confirming the end of Dogecoin’s prolonged downtrend. Notably, the analyst’s chart shows that the meme coin has been trading sideways within a descending channel since its price surge in September 2025.

After rallying above the $0.25 area, Dogecoin has moved downward, previously crashing to this same critical support zone around $0.09 during the devastating October 2025 liquidation event. Although the meme coin rose back to normal levels, it remained range-bound inside this descending channel. With price showing strong breakout signals, CW has stated that once Dogecoin rises above this channel, its next major uptrend could begin in days.

DOGE Breakdown Remains The Less Likely Scenario

In a separate X post, market analyst Osemka shared a price chart showing Dogecoin hovering around $0.09. He noted that the meme coin is currently trading in a tight range, with the price stuck between support and resistance. According to him, this behavior cannot last forever, suggesting that the DOGE price could soon make a strong move either upward or downward to break the critical area.

Based on his chart analysis, Osemka appears cautiously bullish on Dogecoin. He said it would be a “little miracle” for Dogecoin to break downward, suggesting the more likely scenario is a strong rise above $0.09 soon. If this happens, it could completely invalidate DOGE’s bearish outlook and possibly trigger its next trend shift to the upside.

As of now, the market is cautiously watching as DOGE trades around $0.091 at the time of writing, still trapped below both the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the descending channel.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com