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Dogecoin is once again facing questions about its future as prices hover near multi-year lows and investor enthusiasm continues to fade. Yet just as many traders are beginning to lose confidence, a massive event tied to Elon Musk’s business empire is generating fresh discussion about whether DOGE could be preparing for an unexpected second act.

Dogecoin’s Missing Spark

Dogecoin’s market position appears far weaker than in previous cycles. The cryptocurrency is trading around $0.084 and remains down nearly 57% over the past year, with losses across the weekly, monthly, and yearly timeframes. More importantly, Dogecoin is struggling with something deeper than price weakness. The narratives that once fueled demand and attracted new investors have steadily lost momentum.

For years, Elon Musk played a central role in Dogecoin’s rise. His comments and public references regularly generated excitement that pushed the cryptocurrency into headlines. However, recent developments suggest the market no longer responds with the same enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, institutional adoption has yet to fill the gap. Spot Dogecoin ETF inflows remain modest, with SoSoValue data showing total assets of about $12 million, while recent daily net inflows have largely stalled.

The broader market has also worked against the asset. Since peaking in 2024, the meme-coin sector has shed billions in value. As speculative capital exited the market, Dogecoin lost one of the strongest drivers behind its previous rallies.

Why SpaceX’s IPO Is In The Conversation

While Dogecoin’s recent performance has fueled concerns about its future, the upcoming SpaceX IPO has introduced a new element into the discussion.

According to details from SpaceX’s IPO filing, the company is seeking a valuation approaching $1.75 trillion, a figure that would make it one of the most valuable public companies in the world. The scale of the offering is significant, but what makes it relevant to Dogecoin is Elon Musk’s continued presence at the center of both stories.

The filing shows that Musk is expected to retain overwhelming voting control after the IPO, ensuring that SpaceX remains tied to his long-term vision. The public debut is also expected to place Musk and his growing network of businesses back in the global spotlight, attracting attention from global investors.

Historically, periods of heightened interest surrounding Musk have often spilled over into assets associated with him, and no cryptocurrency has benefited from that connection more than Dogecoin. Although the IPO has no direct link to the cryptocurrency, renewed attention surrounding Musk’s business empire could still influence market sentiment.

For that reason, some investors view the IPO as a potential catalyst for renewed interest in Dogecoin. Whether that translates into a lasting recovery remains uncertain, particularly as institutional participation remains limited and the broader meme-coin sector continues to recover from a downturn. However, with one of the largest IPOs in history approaching, Dogecoin may soon receive something that has repeatedly played a role in past rallies: widespread attention. Whether attention alone is enough to drive a sustainable revival is the question the market is now weighing.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com