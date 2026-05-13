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At the beginning, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency asset by market cap, was particularly common among retail investors who saw the coin as a speculative asset rather than an actual store of value. However, years later, the cryptocurrency has become a major target for large firms, acquiring the asset at a significant rate.

Institutional Bitcoin Holdings Reach New Scale

Despite being labeled as a highly volatile asset, Bitcoin continues to see major interest and adoption across the dynamic cryptocurrency sector. One interesting part about this development is the notable interest from big firms in the crypto and financial sectors, who steadily purchased the leading asset.

Over the years, institutional participation in Bitcoin has grown significantly, turning the asset from a specialized digital experiment into a well-known part of contemporary financial portfolios. This accumulation by corporations, asset managers, and financial institutions points to growing conviction in the asset as a reliable store of value and a strategic financial asset.

After years of steady accumulation, On-Chain Mind, a crypto data analyst on X, reported that the institutional Bitcoin stack has now reached a staggering 3.24 million BTC, valued at approximately $261.2 billion at current price levels. According to the expert, this BTC stash is equivalent to almost the entire new issuance of BTC in the last 20 years.

As seen in the chart, the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) hold about 1.39 million BTC, reflecting around 42.9% of the entire holdings of institutions. Furthermore, Corporate firms hold 1.23 million BTC, representing 38.0% of the institutional stack. Meanwhile, approximately 619,500 BTC, which marks over 19.1% of the stash, is being held by Sovereigns.

According to On-Chain Mind, this stash is expected to grow higher than this in the next few years. A few years ago, the expert highlighted that the institutions had zero BTC in their portfolios, which strengthens its prediction about additional growth. This sudden adoption by institutional investors demonstrates Bitcoin’s evolution from a risk asset people rent to a reserve asset people fight to own across the sector.

Key Stakeholders Are Buying More BTC

Santiment, a leading on-chain data analytics platform, has outlined a renewed accumulation trend among key stakeholders amid growing momentum. While BTC’s price stayed above the $80,000 mark despite the unexpected CPI report, these investors were observed buying more BTC consistently as retail holders started to exhibit signs of hesitance. This was part of the reason that BTC was able to maintain its newfound upward move.

In the report, it was seen that wallet addresses holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have scooped up over 16,622 BTC, representing an increase of +0.12%. Meanwhile, those holding less than 0.01 BTC have dumped 28 BTC; a drop of -0.05%.

Large stakeholder persistently adding to their bags while store displays FUD are excellent conditions for any coin, making this bullish for BTC in the short term. During most of crypto’s bull markets, this 10-10,000 BTC group has played a major role in igniting pumps while prices move opposite to retail expectations.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com