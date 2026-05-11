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With the price of Bitcoin back above the pivotal $80,000 mark following a slight rebound on Sunday, several indicators are beginning to demonstrate strength once again. One of the most recent indicator that has turned bullish as market conditions slowly improves is the Bitcoin Realized Cap.

A Change In Bitcoin Market Dynamics

Bitcoin’s renewed bullish momentum appears to be gradually flowing into multiple key on-chain indicators, reflecting a shift in market dynamics. The Bitcoin Realized Cap is currently showing strength, climbing back into positive territory as sentiment improves.

It is worth noting that the Bitcoin Realized Cap is one of the most important indicators to monitor when assessing the behavior of investors, market sentiment, and most importantly, whether capital is flowing into the market or not.

This indicator is developed by calculating the difference between realized profits and realized losses. In other words, it reflects the value created or destroyed on the Bitcoin market.

Darkfost, a market decoder and data analyst at the CryptoQuant platform, reported that the indicator is currently demonstrating recovery signals, which implies that capital is flowing into Bitcoin. The expert’s insightful analysis is being conducted on the monthly time frame chart, indicating improved investor confidence and stronger market participation after a period of weakness.

By Sunday, Bitcoin’s Realized cap has moved back into positive territory, with mostly growth reaching +0.25%. While the growth is not yet significant, it comes after a sharp negative decline of over -2.6%, which was witnessed in February this year. During the correction, investors who acquired BTC at higher price levels realized losses, triggering a decline in the Realized Cap.

According to Darkfost, even though overall market sentiment is still bearish until prices become appealing enough to attract new investors, this phase represents a transfer from weak hands to strong hands.

Fast forward to today, BTC has started to regain a more positive trend, signaling a shift in dynamics. At the same time, investor sentiment is improving as capital begins to move back into the market. As the metric slowly turns bullish, Darkfost stated that the key question now is whether the trend can continue as profits are increasingly realized or if the market will debate valuation heights.

BTC Net Realized Profit/Loss Is Shifting Again

Another key indicator drawing attention in the market is the Bitcoin Net Realized Profit/Loss metric, which has turned positive. The change shows that more coins are being transferred at a profit rather than a loss, which is indicative of a steady improvement in market confidence and investor sentiment.

On-Chain Mind shared on X that this metric has flipped positive for the first time in over 5 months. During this period, losses dominated the market, reinforcing the bearish phase.

However, the metric has regained strength as profit is starting to return to the market. While this is significant, it does not indicate an instant bull market mode. Rather, it is a clear sign that the market is undergoing a healing process.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com