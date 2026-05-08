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On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Realized Loss indicator has remained elevated even after the latest surge in the cryptocurrency’s price.

Bitcoin Realized Loss Has Stood At $479M Per Day Recently

In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed the latest trend in the Realized Loss for the Bitcoin network. The “Realized Loss” here refers to an indicator that measures, as its name suggests, the total amount of loss that BTC investors as a whole are realizing through their transactions.

The metric works by going through the transfer history of each token being moved to see what price it was transacted at prior to this. If the last selling price was less than the latest one for any token, then that particular token’s sale can be considered to be leading to the realization of some net loss.

The exact degree of loss involved in the transfer is equal to the difference between the two prices. The Realized Loss calculates the sum of this difference for all loss transactions occurring on the blockchain. A counterpart indicator called the Realized Profit takes care of the transfers of the opposite type.

Now, here is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in the 14-day simple moving average (SMA) of the Bitcoin Realized Loss over the last few years:

The value of the metric appears to have registered a spike in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 18, 2026

As displayed in the above graph, the 14-day SMA of the Bitcoin Realized Loss witnessed massive spikes as the cryptocurrency saw price crashes in November and February.

These spikes weren’t anything unusual, as price drawdowns tend to accompany panic selling from top buyers. Interestingly, however, another spike has just recently appeared in the indicator, despite the fact that BTC has been rallying.

The spike is nowhere near of a scale similar to the earlier capitulation events, but it’s nonetheless an indication that there has been a greater push to exit below cost basis alongside the price surge. This may suggest that investors don’t believe that the price rally would last, hence why they have decided to exit at this lower-loss opportunity.

Currently, the Realized Profit is sitting at $479 million per day, approximately 140% above the $200 million baseline that has generally been seen during stable phases in this Bitcoin cycle.

The analytics firm explained:

A sustained compression of this indicator back below $200M per day would serve as a strong on-chain confirmation that selling exhaustion is taking hold, and that the market is genuinely transitioning toward a healthier demand regime.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $80,100, up 5% over the past week.

Looks like the price of the coin has retraced from its latest high | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com