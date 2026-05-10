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Over the past week, Bitcoin has traded as high as $82,000, marking another bullish weekly performance in Q2 2026. Following the bear market’s trajectory since October 2025, the price return above $80,000 represents a strong technical signal of a potential market recovery. Notably, on-chain developments are also contributing to this renewed bullish narrative.



LTH/STH SOPR Ratio Signals Growing Market Strength

In a QuickTake post on CryptoQuant, pseudonymous analyst Arab onchain highlighted growing strength among long-term Bitcoin holders using the LTH/STH SOPR Ratio metric.

The SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio) measures whether Bitcoin investors are selling their holdings at a profit or a loss. Typically, an SOPR value above 1.0 indicates that coins are being sold at a profit, while a reading below 1.0 suggests investors are realizing losses. Meanwhile, the 90-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) serves as a benchmark for evaluating broader market trends and momentum.

According to the on-chain data, the current LTH/STH SOPR Ratio is approaching 1.157, notably above the 90-day SMA benchmark of 0.982. This suggests that long-term Bitcoin holders are currently realizing stronger profits than short-term traders — a development often interpreted as a bullish signal for the broader market.

Bitcoin Holds Strong Despite Market Volatility

Arab on-chain noted that amid volatile prices, Bitcoin has remained strong at around $79,943. As the increasing SOPR Ratio suggests that traders are becoming profitable and confident again, it also means the market is transitioning from a consolidation/correction phase into another long-term bullish trend. The widening gap between the SOPR Ratio and its benchmark level also points to increasing market maturity. Interestingly, both conditions often precede larger upward price movements, as long-term investors tend to strategically offload their holdings rather than panic-sell.

However, if the SOPR Ratio rises too quickly, it could signal that long-term holders are selling heavily, thereby increasing profit-taking pressure. All these could then slow down or temporarily reverse price growth. But for now, the pseudonymous analyst says Bitcoin’s current market structure remains positive overall. As of this writing, the price of BTC is around $80,741.84, up 0.54% over the past 24 hours. Interestingly, the market value has risen about 3% over the past seven days.

According to the prediction site Coincodex, the overall market is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index stands at 38, indicating that significant caution remains despite Bitcoin’s recent gains. However, Coincodex analysts forecast Bitcoin to maintain its current form, reaching $86,068 over the next five days. While they also anticipate some retracement, they project a price valuation of $90,919 in three months.

Featured image from Flickr, chart from Tradingview