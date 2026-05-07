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Bitcoin crossed $80,000 for the first time in three months over the weekend, but it did not do so quietly. On-chain analytics firm Santiment recorded net realized profits of $207.56 million on Sunday, the highest single-day reading in a month, as holders who had accumulated Bitcoin at significantly lower prices moved their coins into a market hungry enough to absorb every dollar of that supply.

Such aggressive profit-taking can look like a bearish sign, but the most important thing is not whether holders sold.

Bitcoin Absorbs A $207 Million Profit-Taking Wave

Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss metric compares what the coins were originally worth when last moved against their current value. A holder who accumulated Bitcoin at $50,000 and moved those coins above $80,000 has realized a gain, and that gain is counted in the metric.

According to this metric, Bitcoin’s realized profit/loss moved into one of its strongest positive readings since early April, reaching $207.56 million.

This move happened while the Bitcoin price was climbing to the upper end of its range, breaking above $80,000 with certainty. This caveat matters because it means that the spike did not occur during a panic bounce or a weak relief move. It came as Bitcoin was pressing into a major price zone it has been rejected from for weeks.

That means holders were selling into strength around the $80,000 region, and the market still had enough demand to absorb the pressure. The Bitcoin price rose to a four-month high of $82,751 on May 6, meaning that it has broken the $80,000 supply wall conveniently. The buyers were there, willing to step in at full price.

Heavy Selling Becomes Bullish When Demand Absorbs It

The $207 million cashout by Bitcoin investors is a one-month high, not an all-time high. Bitcoin has survived and climbed after previous profit spikes of even greater magnitude.

The scale of this profit taking, as significant as it was, is consistent with mid-cycle activity, according to Santiment data. Older holders distribute coins into strength, new buyers absorb the supply, and price either confirms that demand is strong enough or exposes that the rally is too weak. The former looks to be the case right now.

Profit-taking also changes the structure of the market because coins move from older holders with lower cost bases to buyers entering at higher prices. When investors who bought BTC at much lower prices sell near $80,000, the buyers on the other side are accepting a new cost basis close to the current range.

That can make the Bitcoin price action healthier, as new buyers at $80,000 are unlikely to sell even if the price retraces a bit into somewhere around $79,000 to $78,000. This in turn creates a stronger support floor around the $80,000 level. However, if realized profits keep rising, then the same setup could become a distribution signal coming from new investors.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com