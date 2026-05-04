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Analysts are linking the recent BTC price action to fluctuations in the Coinbase Premium, a metric that tracks Bitcoin’s demand by comparing prices on Coinbase with those on other major crypto exchanges. New reports show that the massive Bitcoin price rebound in April coincided with a rise in the Coinbase Premium. With the indicator now down, analysts’ sentiment is flipping bearish as they prepare for a potential correction.

What The Coinbase Premium Drop Means For The BTC Price

Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium turned negative this week for the first time since April, signaling a major shift in investor demand. The recent decline is being interpreted by analysts as a sign that demand from US-based investors is losing momentum after driving much of BTC’s price rally in early April.

Notably, the sharp drop in BTC’s Coinbase Premium coincided with declines in price toward the end of April and at the start of this month. However, the cryptocurrency has since reversed those losses and is now trading at above $79,000, as of writing.

Putting the broader signal into perspective, data show that a positive Coinbase Premium reading often indicates that Bitcoin is higher on Coinbase than on other global exchanges. This typically reflects strong demand from US buyers, including institutional investors in the ETF market. On the flip side, a negative reading in this metric often indicates a lower BTC price on Coinbase, suggesting that selling pressure is back in the market as investor behavior shifts.

Analysts note that this pattern was observed during the April rally. At the time, Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium stayed consistently positive between April 8 and 22, aligning with a surge in the cryptocurrency’s price from around $66,000 to over $79,000. This shows that strong buying activity on Coinbase has helped support upward price pressure.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading near the upper end of its recent $78,000-$79,000 range, but weakening Coinbase Premium is raising concerns that a price correction could be imminent. This sentiment is reinforced as analysts often view a negative Coinbase Premium as a warning that spot demand from US buyers is no longer strong enough to sustain recent price levels.

Bitcoin Faces Risk Of A Major Correction

Shedding more light on Bitcoin’s price correlation with the Coinbase Premium, market analyst Crypto Tice forecasts another major decline ahead for the cryptocurrency. In a recent X post, he noted that Coinbase Premium flipping negative is a “dangerous divergence” for the market right now.

He stated that Bitcoin’s price is currently going up as US demand for the cryptocurrency is dwindling. According to him, this pattern has preceded every major reversal in this cycle, reinforcing his bearish sentiment. Crypto Tice also noted that BTC price moves without being supported by a positive Coinbase Premium never lasts. As a result, he believes that a major price reversal to the downside could happen any day now.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com