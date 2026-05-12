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On-chain data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has reached an all-time high (ATH), a sign of rising HODLing conviction among investors.

Bitcoin LTH Supply Has Hit The 14.8 Million BTC Milestone

As pointed out by on-chain and cycle analyst Root in an X post, the Bitcoin long-term holder supply is currently sitting at an ATH. The “long-term holders” (LTHs) refer to the BTC investors who have been holding onto their coins for more than 155 days.

The LTHs make up one of the two main divisions of the Bitcoin network, based on the basis of holding time, with the other side being known as the “short-term holders” (STHs). Statistically, the longer an investor holds onto their coins, the less likely they are to move them at any point. As such, the STHs with their low holding time are considered to represent the weak-minded side of the market, while the LTHs include the resolute diamond hands.

There are a few different ways to track the behavior of these cohorts, with one such method being via the size of their wallet holdings. Below is the chart shared by Root that shows the trend in the supply of the Bitcoin LTHs over the history of the cryptocurrency.

The value of the metric seems to have been rising in recent weeks | Source: @therationalroot on X

As is visible in the graph, the Bitcoin LTH supply declined during the second half of 2025 as the HODLers took their profits of patience. More distribution from the group came alongside BTC’s price drawdown, this time indicating some panic capitulation. Since bottoming alongside the cryptocurrency’s lows in February, however, the trajectory of the metric has reversed. From the chart, it’s apparent that the uptrend in the indicator since then has led it to a value of 14.8 million BTC, which is a record.

Something to note is that while a decline in the LTH supply hints at selling in the present, the same isn’t true when it comes to a surge. By definition, the LTH group only includes tokens that have been held for a period longer than 155 days, so there is always a 155-day delay attached between when coins were bought and when they registered in the metric. In contrast, distribution instantly shows up as tokens see their age reset back to zero as soon as they are transacted.

As such, the recent uptrend in the Bitcoin LTH supply doesn’t reflect any accumulation that’s occurring right now, but rather a growing tendency among investors to HODL their tokens.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has seen its recovery hit the brakes as its price has taken a sideways movement around the $80,700 mark.

The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com