Let’s check out the best meme coins worthy of attention this July. Given that new ones continuously appear, it can be tricky to distinguish between scams and legitimate projects. Thankfully, this is where we step in.

Even reputable projects sometimes fail post-launch, which can cause significant financial losses and much stress for buyers. For this reason, we’ve analyzed multiple projects and curated a list of our top meme coins to help you navigate the volatile crypto market with ease.

By researching their background, use cases, and community engagement, we can help you make more informed investment decisions about the coins likely worth considering. According to our research, Bitcoin Hyper and TOKEN6900 might be the best meme coins for rapid and even long-term returns.

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Year Meme coins have evolved from internet jokes to serious investment opportunities, with some delivering massive returns. While risky, the right picks can offer explosive growth. Here are the top meme coins worth considering this year. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) New Bitcoin L2 with Solana VM integration for lightning-fast speeds TOKEN6900 ($T6900) Built for the culture, powered by 115% staking rewards, and fueled by chaos Snorter Token ($SNORT) Telegram sniping bot with ultra-low 0.85% fees and automated snipes Snaky Way ($AKE) Multichain token supercharging in-game tournaments and AI buyback system Little PEPE ($LILPEPE) A baby frog with a big dream to upgrade Ethereum via Layer 2 tech MEMEClip ($MCLIP) P2E opportunity: Embrace your love of memes & arcade-style games Harry Hippo ($HIPO) To supercharge exciting P2E competitions with real token rewards

The Best Meme Coins This Year Reviewed

While some meme coins garner notable profits, others soon fizzle out. A major challenge when it comes to meme coins is understanding which projects have a high chance of success. There are many factors to consider, such as their use cases, community support, and tokenomics.

Below, we examine the best meme coins to buy this year.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – New Bitcoin L2 with Solana VM Integration for Lightning-Fast Speeds

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Bitcoin L2 that integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and a Canonical Bridge for seamless L1-L2 Bitcoin transfers.

The project aims to solve Bitcoin’s biggest problems:

Slow transactions

High fees

Limited programmability

$HYPER is no mere wrapped token protocol either. It’s a fully customizable execution layer for all Bitcoin-native DeFi and dApps. Thanks to its SVM integration, Bitcoin Hyper gives Bitcoin lightning-fast, parallelized smart contracts.

And what’s best is that Bitcoin Hyper will finalize transactions on Bitcoin’s L1, which means extra security and an immutable audit trail without additional cryptographic proofs to slow things down.

Developers also get a bonus: Rust and Solana tools in a super-secure Bitcoin environment, and the latency is lower than even on the Solana blockchain.

The project’s roadmap is also impressive, with a phased rollout strategy to ensure natural community growth and steady development.

Phase 3 (Q3 2025) will see the mainnet’s launch, with most of $HYPER’s utilities being implemented, while Phases 4 and 5 will see the project listed on exchanges and the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) inception.

Launching its own DAO is a major boon, as you’ll be able to vote on the project’s future trajectory. This way, you can help the project remain relevant in the ever-evolving crypto space.

The presale has raised over $2.7M so far, and you can buy $HYPER for just $0.01225. You can also stake your tokens for a solid 312% APY, which we predict should increase your profits multiple fold if you HODL long enough.

➡️ Related reading: What is Bitcoin Hyper? Is This Token Legit? Here’s Everything You Should Know

Read the project’s whitepaper and follow it on X and Telegram to remain up to date with its latest developments.

Tokenomics Features $HYPER Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 21B Development 30% (6.3B) Treasury 25% (5.25B) Marketing 20% (4.2B) Rewards 15% (3.15B) Listings 10% (2.1B)

JOIN BITCOIN HYPER TODAY

2. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – Built for the Culture, Powered by 115% Staking Rewards, and Fueled by Chaos

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) isn’t trying to be the next Bitcoin, Solana, or Layer-anything.

It’s the anti-index fund for the chronically online, terminally ironic, and self-aware crypto degen who knows the whole system is a meme. So why not invest in the most honest one?

Born as a parody of Wall Street’s sacred S&P 500 and crypto’s beloved SPX6900, TOKEN6900 is a zero-utility meme coin that proudly offers nothing – no fake AI integrations, no roadmaps, no false promises.

Just memes, vibes, and absurdist tokenomics that feel more honest than most governments’ fiscal policy.

Unlike many meme coins that cling to utility claims, TOKEN6900 fully embraces the chaos. It doesn’t track oil prices or GDP. It tracks vibe velocity. And thanks to its one-token-higher supply than SPX6900, it’s already objectively better, isn’t it?

With early 2000s nostalgia, community-led branding, and a clipart dolphin mascot thrown in for no reason at all, $T6900 doesn’t pretend. It exists to entertain and maybe moon.

Under the hood (if we can call it that), TOKEN6900 comes with staking rewards currently estimated at 115% APY. Yes, you have to stake. No, it won’t do your taxes. But for those brave enough to believe, the rewards are real. Daily payouts, monthly compounding, and no staking complexity – just memes that print.

The presale is live with a hard cap of $5M, and over $490K has already been raised. The current price per token is $0.006575, and you can join using $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or even your credit card. Early supporters get the best entry point before the presale rounds adjust upward.

➡️ Learn more: How to Buy TOKEN6900: Your Complete Step-by-Step Guide for 2025

Don’t expect a launchpad; don’t expect a whitepaper that promises to change the world. Expect memes. Expect a vibe-based economic experiment that might make you laugh, stake, and maybe, just maybe, retire ironically.

Tokenomics Features $T6900 Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 931M Vibe coding development 15% (139.6M) Marketing 40% (372.4M) Rewards/airdrops/burns 5% (46.5M) Staking rewards 5% (46.5M) Liquidity 10% (93.1M) ‘Does anyone have a dolphin?’ 24.9993% (232.7M) Developer moon bag (locked for 5 years) 0.0007% (6.5K)

JOIN TOKEN6900 TODAY

3. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Telegram Sniping Bot With Ultra-Low 0.85% Fees and Automated Snipes

Right from the get-go, Snorter Token ($SNORT) is reinventing what meme coins can do. While most cryptos ride the waves of hype and sentiment alone, Snorter brings actual firepower with a full-blown Telegram trading suite right into the chat where app degens make their millions.

What makes it stand out? $SNORT isn’t just a token; it’s your key to a Solana-first trading bot, the Snorter Bot, that automates trade snipes, can copy-trades whales for you, is able to set stop-losses, and even tracks your portfolio, all without ever opening a browser.

And thanks to its custom-built infrastructure, Snorter Bot is clocking sub-second swaps on Solana with some of the lowest fees we’ve seen. Just 0.85% if you hold $SNORT.

Snorter’s smart contract scanner adds a layer of protection most meme projects skip, detecting rugs and honeypots with 85% accuracy during beta tests. Plus, staking rewards and copy-trading incentives offer more than just upside on the token itself.

With multi-chain support on the way (Ethereum, BNB, Base, Polygon), it’s building toward a future where you can snort tokens before they pump, wherever they launch.

You can join the Snorter presale today using $ETH, $SOL, or $USDT via the official website . The earlier you jump in, the lower your cost average, the faster you’ll unlock full access to its bot features and staking pool.

The project has raised over $1.8M, with investors also staking over 12M tokens. The staking APY is 207% at the moment, and one $SNORT costs just $0.0981 (the lowest you’ll find it).

➡️ Related reading: What Is Snorter Token? Everything You Need to Know About This New Crypto Trading Bot

Unleash the snout. Buy $SNORT.

Tokenomics Features $SNORT Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 500M Product development 25% (125M) Marketing 20% (100M) Airdrops 10% (50M) Staking rewards 5% (25M) Exchange liquidity 20% (100M) Community rewards 10% (50M) Treasury 10% (50M)

JOIN SNORTER TOKEN TODAY

4. Snaky Way ($AKE) – Multichain Token Supercharging In-Game Tournaments and AI Buyback System

Snaky Way ($AKE) slithers its way into the utility meme coin arena, blending fun with genuine profit opportunities.

This serpentine token coils around multiple blockchain networks, currently available on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains like Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and Avalanche. In the future, Snaky Way wants to reach every single crypto investor across all major ecosystems, the first being Solana.

The big draw is the upcoming snake-themed play-to-earn (P2E) game with tournaments where winners get $AKE tokens.

Given that the P2E market is predicted to grow at a 25.7% CAGR and reach $26.59B by 2034, $AKE positions itself to capture a slice of a booming sector.

What’s more, its development happens in three phases: checking security first, then pre-selling tokens while building the game, before ending with exchange listings plus an AI buyback system that will automatically purchase tokens during price dips to prevent further drops.

Future plans include bringing together old-school internet and crypto worlds, although details are still under the covers.

On the tokenomics front, the dominant 59% allocation between presale and marketing balances immediate funding needs with long-term stability. The hefty 23% liquidity allocation ensures traders can buy and sell without slippage, preventing the price volatility that kills most meme coins.

One $AKE now costs $0.0000946 on presale that has quickly snagged over $175K. This is the lowest entry point into the project, so grab the snake now before everyone else does.

Tokenomics Features $AKE Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 78,944,444,327 Marketing 29% (22,893,888,854) Liquidity 23% (18,157,222,195) Presale 30% (23,683,333,298) P2E prizes & staking rewards 15% (11,841,666,649) Partnerships & team 3% (2,368,333,329)

JOIN SNAKY WAY TODAY

5. Little PEPE ($LILPEPE) – A Baby Frog With a Big Dream to Upgrade Ethereum via Layer-2 Tech

Although it looks akin to $PEPE’s baby brother, Little PEPE ($LILPEPE) has much more to offer: an Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) solution mixing serious blockchain infrastructure with meme culture.

Its L2 project aims to deliver what every crypto trader craves: near-zero fees, blazing transaction speeds, and absolutely no taxes.

Ethereum struggles with slow and expensive transactions during peak-traffic periods. L2s like Little Pepe bundle transactions to process them off-chain and handle them back to Ethereum for settlement. The result is base-layer security and much greater efficiency.

$LILPEPE serves as the ecosystem’s native token, necessary for paying transaction fees. Token holders also get parenting (governance) rights and will have a say in the ecosystem’s future.

Independent audit by FreshCoins yielded an 81 trust rating, confirming the project’s dedication to safe, transparent operations. The firm didn’t identify any potential attack vectors, exploits, or deliberate backdoors in $LILPEPE’s smart contract code.

Tokenomics model backs this up: Little Pepe reserves 33% of tokens for network development, with marketing expenses capped at 10%. This ensures that Little Pepe grows up naturally instead of being force-fed to the masses, thus avoiding the volatility spikes that plague many projects.

The project’s organic reach is impressive – over 14K followers on X and 12K+ on Telegram. Given that Little Pepe doesn’t yet boast major exchange listings or celebrity endorsements, this grassroots following shows it has that rare viral DNA.

To join Little Pepe on his way from a tadpole to a Big Blockchain Boss, buy $LILPEPE now on presale for just $0.0014. The project has raised over $6.4M to date – once it crosses $6.5M in funding, its token price will increase to $0.0015, so act fast!

Tokenomics Features $LILPEPE Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 100B Chain reserves 30% (30B) Presale 26.5% (26.5B) Staking rewards 13.5% (13.5B) Marketing 10% (10B) Liquidity 10% (10B) DEX allocation 10% (10B)

JOIN LITTLE PEPE TODAY

6. MEMEClip — P2E Opportunity: Embrace Your Love of Memes & Arcade-Style Games

MEMEClip ($MCLIP) is an ERC-20 token powering a Web3 gaming hub focused on play-to-earn (P2E) games themed around popular memes like Pepe and Doge.

Launched in presale at $0.005346 per token, it aims to capitalize on the meme coin craze while integrating gaming rewards and NFT-backed assets.

To add to its appeal, it offers an ad-free experience and a dose of humour and nostalgia, with titles like DogeKart and Subway Surf Rush, reminiscent of the good ol’ arcade games.

The dev team is already delivering on their promise, with Subway Surf Rush already done and in a playable state, whereas Pepe’s Pool Party is near completion as well! You’ll be able to play the Web 3 version of both, at the very least, when the token launches.

Relying on the community’s love of memes and interactive gaming sets a strong foundation; the roadmap also details plans for launching the Web3 app and even tournaments.

Those who invest during the presale can also stake their tokens (for a whopping 1450% APY), with 23% of the token supply allocated to early birds.

Overall, the staking rewards and low entry price, paired with memes and gaming, are the key reasons why we’re seeing traction with this project. One token costs just $0.0035.

Oh, also, the token has been audited by SolidProof — the audit found no critical issues related to the contract. Looking to join the community? Check out their Telegram and X channels.

Tokenomics Features $MCLIP Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 9B Marketing 25% Presale 23% Development 10% P2E Rewards 15% Liquidity & Listings 15% Staking Rewards 12% JOIN MEMECLIP TODAY

7. Harry Hippo ($HIPO) – To Supercharge Exciting P2E Competitions With Real Token Rewards

Harry Hippo ($HIPO) is another animal-themed token, but it sets itself apart by being hippo-themed (as opposed to frog-infused coins like $PEPE and $HYPER or dog-inspired tokens like $DOGE and $SHIB).

It’s very similar to Catslap in that you can play competitions to earn more tokens. This in itself will ensure that holders of the utility token will keep coming back to the site to build up their $HIPO balance and establish longevity.

The site describes the competition as an AI-powered combination of P2E gaming and NFT integration within a GameFi ecosystem. Partly owing to this, it’s already ranked as being one of the best long-term cryptos to hold.

There are no firm details on the P2E game yet – the only description on the site is ‘a blockchain-based P2E game in which players compete to dominate as the Alpha Hippo.’ The $HIPO utility tokens can be used to fund in-game transactions.

The token supply is 15B, with 20% of that allocated to early investors to keep momentum going. A further 35% is distributed to marketing, so you can expect to hear a lot more about Harry Hippo online, especially on social media. The 20% attached to liquidity is also a strategic move; it helps to keep the token value steady.

The current token price is $0.008 and the current staking APY is 601%. However, the coin is gaining in popularity, so now’s the time to lock down the current price before the token price increases and the staking APY decreases.

So far, over $1.8M has been raised. You can join the presale by purchasing $HIPO on the official Harry Hippo website and using either $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, or fiat to buy the token. Don’t forget to stake your tokens to claim the significant APY rewards.

Tokenomics Features $HIPO Tokenomics Data Maximum supply 15B Marketing 35% (5.2B) Liquidity 20% (3B) Presale 20% (3B) Project Fund 15% (2.2B) Staking 10% (1.5B)

JOIN HARRY HIPPO TODAY

To Buy Meme Coins Or Not To Buy?

Like all cryptocurrencies, meme coins are unpredictable because they have the ability to drop in value as quickly as they can jump. Here are some factors to consider before deciding whether to invest in meme coins.

Buy Meme Coins If:

✅You’re aware crypto investments are highly volatile

✅You’re broadening your crypto portfolio

✅You want to partake in short-term trading

✅You’re interested in meme trends and culture

✅You fully understand tokenomics

Don’t Buy Meme Coins If:

❌You favor low-risk investments

❌You don’t understand meme coins

❌You aren’t prepared to lose funds

❌You want long-term stability

How We Review and Choose the Best Meme Coins

Thousands of meme coins flood the crypto market, making it tricky to identify one worth investing in. One of the most challenging aspects includes figuring out if the project’s team is trustworthy. Because of the blockchain’s decentralized nature, it’s easy to fall victim to scam projects.

Another concern is hunting down key information about a coin’s presale performance or whether it’s just hype. This is where we come in, reviewing and vetting top meme coins. Here are some crucial elements we consider:

Origin : We research the teams behind each meme coin and examine the project’s history. Though not always easy, knowing who is involved can help us decide if a project is reliable and has good long-term potential.

: We research the teams behind each meme coin and examine the project’s history. Though not always easy, knowing who is involved can help us decide if a project is reliable and has good long-term potential. Community engagement : A strong community is an indicator of a sustainable project rather than an overhyped fad.

: A strong community is an indicator of a sustainable project rather than an overhyped fad. Functionality : We look for meme coins with actual utility because this creates a foundation for long-term success, adds credibility, and is likely to boost their overall value.

: We look for meme coins with actual utility because this creates a foundation for long-term success, adds credibility, and is likely to boost their overall value. Tokenomics : By researching how tokens are distributed, we can determine whether or not a project is reliable. For example, if most of the token supply goes to the project’s team, it likely only has its own interests at heart – not the community’s.

: By researching how tokens are distributed, we can determine whether or not a project is reliable. For example, if most of the token supply goes to the project’s team, it likely only has its own interests at heart – not the community’s. Expert recommendations: Finally, we rely on our team’s expertise. Together, we have a wealth of knowledge and experience that can help you cherry-pick a crypto project suitable for you.

Here’s a quick glance at our chosen projects’ key data to help you compare them.

What Are Meme Coins?

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that capitalize on internet meme trends. They’re usually named after people, characters, or animals and have a humorous spin.

Initially, they were created without having any real-world utility. Investors would buy them just for fun and speculative purposes.

Showing the meme coin market is unpredictable, $BONK sees huge swings; one week it was up by over 60%.

Its rise is partly due to being the backbone of LetsBonk, a Solana-based launchpad that recently flipped Pump.fun in revenue.

Despite initially being speculative investment instruments, many meme coins are now being designed with actual real-world utility to solidify their stance in the ever-expanding crypto realm.

Are Meme Coins a Good Investment?

Meme coins can be a good investment, provided you first do your due diligence regarding the project before buying, ensuring it’s reputable and has solid community backing.

While we highlight possibly the best meme coins, the crypto landscape is extremely volatile and is a high-risk investment. Here are some reasons why meme coins are increasingly popular with speculative investors:

💡Investors often buy meme coins in the hope of significant returns. For instance, Shiba Inu generated returns of more than 7M% during its 2021 peak. Therefore, a $10 investment became $70M. Now that it has less growth potential, investors are turning to other alternatives that may multiply their money significantly and quickly.

💡Most meme coins give early investors a chance of hefty gains before the project lists and the value (hopefully) rockets. Although this doesn’t guarantee success, it’s often appealing to those who want to purchase a large amount of coins.

💡Because there are tons of meme coins entering the market every day, it’s tricky to decide which one to buy. It can often be beneficial to diversify your crypto portfolio rather than spending all your funds on one coin, in case another promising one pops up. Also, in case the one you’ve invested in tanks.

💡Even the best meme coins drop in price when there’s a bear market, making it a good time to buy them before a bull market (when their prices possibly surge).

Top Meme Coins To Buy Now: Final Thoughts

Finding the best meme coins can be challenging because there are so many to pick from.

Some of the best meme coins, like $DOGE, don’t have utility and yet have remained among the top trending coins for years. Meanwhile, new meme coins like $SNORT, and $HYPER present unique use cases, integrating new technology to bring real-world value to the crypto community.

Although some can bring you profits under the most extraordinary circumstances, always DYOR before purchasing any meme coins to ensure they align with your risk tolerance and are trustworthy. Rule number one: Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

FAQs

1. Which coins are meme coins?

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by internet memes. One such example is $DOGE, which has a whopping $25B+ market cap, at the time of writing. While it doesn’t have utility, it’s a popular choice for investors that seek speculative opportunities.

However, many new meme coins offer utility, like $HYPER, which is building a Layer-2 for Bitcoin for speed and scalability. Considering that the project earmarks 305 of its total token supply to development, it has long-term potential.

2. What are meme coins?

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies with playful or absurd branding, often driven by internet culture rather than utility.

A perfect example is $T6900, which takes aim at traditional finance with zero utility, maximal memes, and a satirical twist on the S&P 500 – offering laughs, staking rewards, and community chaos instead of fundamentals.

3. Which meme coin will reach $1?

It’s difficult to predict which meme coin might reach $1 because of the cryptocurrency market’s volatile nature. $DOGE is often predicted to hit this price tag, but is currently valued at around $0.16.

The $1 mark is also a high bar for $SHIB and $PEPE, which are also OG meme coins.

New meme coins like $T6900, $SNORT, and $HYPER might hit the $1 target, either owing to their anarchist attitudes or distinct utility. Honestly, only time can be the judge.

4. Is meme coin a good investment?

Even the best meme coins are extremely high-risk investments because they often rely on internet trends and are speculative.

Prices frequently rise as quickly as they sink, so it’s advisable to keep a close eye on the market to figure out when it might be a good time to buy and sell. And, of course, always do your research first.

5. What are the best meme coins to buy now?

While this isn’t financial advice, we think $T6900 and $SNORT are two of the most exciting meme coins currently in presale. Both bring a unique twist to the meme space.

$T6900, for example, ditches fake roadmaps and hype utility in favor of bold staking rewards and a community-first meme economy. Meanwhile, $SNORT gives you access to a Telegram-based trading bot that snipes tokens, scans smart contracts for rugs, and rewards you for staking.

The one thing they do have in common, however, are their low entry prices before being listed on the best crypto exchanges. With growing buzz around both projects, early buyers could be in for a wild and rewarding ride once they go public.