Meme coins including Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have certainly rewarded holders with conviction after a long sideways summer has finally yielded impressive gains. Many of these meme profits are being reinvested in the mighty GameFi upstart Rollblock ($RBLK), which according to experts is on the cusp of making market-beating 50x moves in the next 12 months.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Reduces Token Supply In Bullish Burn Increase

Shiba Inu has risen 3% during the last day of trading to reach $0.0000245. In the last 30 days, Shiba Inu has pumped by an incredible 38%, as the meme sector has returned to its former glory with bullish bounces across the board.

Recently, on-chain analysts detected that 1.67 trillion $SHIB tokens were removed from centralized exchanges, a sure sign of returning investor confidence. This reduction in Shiba Inu’s circulating supply will likely cause an almighty supply squeeze in the coming weeks, especially when considering that the Shiba Inu burn rate recently surged by 2,225%.

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Jumps By 180% On Musk’s Tesla Integration

Dogecoin has added 1.2% to its market cap in the last 24 hours to hit $0.38. This rounds off a historic month for Dogecoin, during which it pumped by over 180%—nearly a 2x in just 30 days! Much of this rally is down to the Dogefather Elon Musk’s appointment as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Donald Trump’s new presidential cabinet.

Musk has also embedded Dogecoin into the Tesla Cybertruck line, leaving many to speculate on the future of Dogecoin within the electric automobile industry.

Dogecoin’s hash rate recently hit a record 1.52 PH/s, as more miners plug into the Dogecoin network, yet another bullish indicator.

Rollblock ($RBLK) Hits $0.036 On Incoming Sports Hype

Rollblock ($RBLK) continues to delight its early adopters (including many rotating from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin) with consistently bullish price action, as its presale token price recently set yet another new high at $0.036.

This comes as Rollblock is close to unveiling its innovative sports feature that was recently teased to members of the Rollblock Discord server. In addition to the 7,000 fully immersive games currently live and bringing in huge revenue streams, the Rollblock sporting facility will open up to expert pundits across a huge range of tournaments and events.

Every Rollblock transaction is also securely inscribed onto the Ethereum chain, stamping out any hint of game tampering from the industry at last.

Early adopters will benefit from the Rollblock revenue share scheme, which regularly reinvests a portion of Rollblock profits by buying up millions of $RBLK tokens each week. 60% of these are burned immediately from the supply, and the remaining 40% are put straight back into the community in the form of attractive staking rewards.

Experts are confident that this low-cap gem represents one of the best opportunities in the crypto presale space right now and stand by their incredible 50x predictions for the coming bull run!

