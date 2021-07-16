16th July 2021, Tallinn, Estonia: Contrary to the actual market situation, NFT games have caused all the rage and historical records. Axie Infinity’s success has been overwhelming and its value has increased 20 times during the last months, with a 1 billion dollars cost.This happened because of user’s fever for the ‘Play to Earn’ mode to get money by playing.

Market was shocked by the arrival of a new player in the NFT market, Binamon’s project.

Binamon brought to Blockchain’s world the playing method of Magic and Pokemon.

Also, the collection of Digital Monsters, these are traded for big amounts of money. The most expensive Binamon in Binance’s marketplace has a value of 7 million dollars.

In just 10 days the value has increased from 2 million marketcap to 20 million marketcap and a fever of new players has flooded Binamon’s metaverse.

The economic model is based on burning BMON (token) each time a Binamon NFT is bought. In this way a deflationary process is produced. On the other hand, in a certain amount of NFT created a halving is created. Users have spent millions of dollars in tokens to produce these NFTs. You can stake this NFT and get passive earnings and, of course, play with them.

We are sure Binamon’s fever has just begun.

