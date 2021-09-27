10 million trees worldwide

100 members by UN Day of Forests 2022

Multi-million dollar initiative to help reforestation efforts

Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, leads the most ambitious NFT tree planting project to date, to plant 10 million trees worldwide. Tree Millions Alliance launches next Tuesday on 28th September, led by Binance Charity. The initiative already has 17 crypto industry players confirmed to help with reforestation efforts and aims to have 100 members by 21st March, 2022 in celebration of the UN Day of the Forest.

The multi-million dollar fundraising campaign is open to both corporates and individuals. For every donation made an NFT certificate encrypted with the details of trees planted will be issued. It repurposes NFTs as a tool to track how donors’ money has been spent and record details such as the species of tree, where and when it’s been planted. As with all Binance Charity projects, 100 percent of the donation will go directly to the project execution partners.

“The crypto industry is young and constantly evolving so we recognise the role our industry needs to play in protecting the planet. Tree Millions is just one step towards mitigating our impact on the natural world; we’ll keep innovating and collaborating to reduce this further. Blockchain technology is a powerful tool for building a fairer, more transparent, and more equal future. We’re determined to continue unlocking this potential,” commented CZ, Founder and CEO of Binance.

Binance Charity is teaming up with Binance NFT, a world-leading NFT Marketplace for Tree Millions to plant the NFT in Metaverse to create the world’s largest virtual tree planting forest. In addition, Binance NFT will line up creators to take part in NFT for Good to drive fundraising efforts for Tree Millions. NFT for Good was first launched in June 2021 by Binance Charity and Binance NFT, with a vision to capture creativity to drive meaningful change. The NFT certificates produced for Tree Millions by Binance Charity will use Binance SmartChain, which uses less than 1% of the energy consumption of Bitcoin.

“The natural world is in crisis and we’re calling on the digital world to help. It’s increasingly clear that we’re all intrinsically linked so if we fail nature, we fail ourselves. We know trees are a critical resource in the battle against climate change and an essential part in keeping the balance to our fragile ecosystems that help to provide life on earth; that’s why we’re launching Tree Millions. We believe crypto is the future and we want to be part of a future that is green.” commented Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity and NFT.

Binance Charity is working with established environmental non-profits to help execute the tree planting, such as One Tree Planted and Koala Clancy Foundation already on board with more to be announced soon. The first phase of the project is underway with a $2 million USD donation from Binance. Tree planting efforts have started in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Tree Millions Alliance is one step towards Binance Charity and Binance’s shared vision for a greener crypto industry. Last year, Binance launched Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the leading green blockchains. If the Bitcoin network consumes approx. 113.89 terawatts per hour per year (TWh/year) and the traditional banking systems consume 263.72 TWh/yr; Binance Smart Chain consumes less than 1% of it. BSC is extremely eco-friendly and cost-efficient as a blockchain and as an NFT minting platform.

