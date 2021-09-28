With the newly garnered support, Decentral Games will usher in new innovations to expand the rapidly-evolving blockchain metaverse, Play-to-Earn Gaming vertical, and NFT markets on BSC.

Decentral Games (DG), a leading metaverse-native GameFi DAO has secured significant support and funding from Binance Smart Chain’s $100 million Accelerator Fund.

Decentral Games, the leading play-to-earn platform and the disruptor to traditional gaming, will use the financial resources to usher in new innovations to expand the rapidly-evolving blockchain metaverse, GameFi vertical, and NFT markets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Binance Smart Chain’s funding also enables Decentral Games to accelerate the creation of new games and features for its existing six metaverse venues with new venues and games lined up in the coming weeks.

Equally important is that this funding partnership exposes Decentral Games to Binance Smart Chain’s millions of users worldwide and its more than 800 dApps, strengthening the long-term permanence of Decentral Games’ play-to-earn economy. And with the ICE Poker product, Decentral Games’ latest and much anticipated play-to-earn product designed to boost concurrent and daily players, Binance Smart Chain’s scalability advantages will ensure users continue to enjoy the experience they’ve come to expect as GameFi grows in popularity.

“With Decentral Games paving the way for GameFi projects to connect crypto with entertainment, play-to-earn incentives models have a higher scope for better mass adoption,” said Samy Karim, BSC Ecosystem Coordinator. Mr. Karim pronounced those words when announcing BSC’s decision to fund DG. “In line with the investment, we will support DG and help it flourish in the BSC ecosystem.”

“The Binance Smart Chain ecosystem bolsters a range of NFT, Infra, and GameFi projects that have accelerated the growth of crypto with a multitude of real-life use-cases,” said Mr. Karim. “We’re constantly looking to collaborate with projects that help new users navigate an easy point of entry into DeFi.”

Decentral Games Founder Miles Anthony shared, “The DG team is proud to have Binance Smart Chain’s support and trust in our bold vision for the future of entertainment and free play, EV-positive gaming in the metaverse.”

The strategic investment in Decentral Games follows a series of other investments and partnerships that further show how strong the metaverse gaming project is and how much global interest it has garnered globally.

Industry giants such as Digital Currency Group, Polygon, Decentraland, Arca Funds, Hashkey, and Collab+Currency, along with the new addition of BSC accelerator funds, have strategically partnered with Decentral Games.

BSC’s cross-chain ecosystem supports the seamless onboarding of projects bridging from Ethereum, leading it to become the fastest-growing DeFi chain by volume in recent months.

Experts have estimated that the traditional gaming sector is poised to see a 9.64% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. At the intersection of cryptocurrency and virtual gaming, a similarly prolonged growth trend is underpinned partly by innovations in the emerging play-to-earn movement.

As the BSC ecosystem boasts ongoing critical user growth, it avoids the risks associated with scalability-related bottlenecks, including high transaction fees. BSC users currently benefit from lower gas fees 20 times lower when compared to other leading blockchain projects. Simultaneously, transaction volumes have increased sixfold on Binance Smart Chain compared to Ethereum.

Founded in 2019, Decentral Games has become a premier metaverse project within a short timeframe. Its leadership in the metaverse gaming space has helped bring the popular play-to-earn GameFi model to prominence.

The model rewards players for their continued participation on the platform. This unique innovation has allowed Decentral Games to amass a loyal following of dedicated players all invested in the collective proliferation of the brand. And true to its mission statement, play-to-earn has created a direct pathway that enables Decentral Games investors to “be the house”.

As new users are onboarded and begin to participate in the financial incentive structure offered by the platform, the growth of Decentral Games’ user base effectively raises the aggregate value of the project’s economy.

This year, Decentral Games has seen an outsized increase in demand for their immersive metaverse environments, enabling them to expand their product offerings and market segments. Decentral Games’ foray into the nightlife space with the debut of a virtual nightclub venue, and the NFT space with the addition of a dedicated platform for digital assets, have both greatly expanded the value proposition of the overall DG experience.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games (DG) is a next-generation entertainment and play-to-earn GameFi DAO at the intersection of the metaverse and NFT. The company receives backing from key investor Digital Currency Group (DCG), whose principal subsidiary Grayscale is the world’s biggest bitcoin and cryptocurrency fund manager and manages $40 billion in assets. Decentral Games is a leading metaverse project and the world’s first to provide virtual gaming employment opportunities. It is also the first DAO to own, govern, and monetize virtual land.

Decentral Games develops 3D metaverse games on blockchain for both consumer and business markets. The games include NFTs, play-to-earn models, wager-based games, and 3D virtual events games revolving around music entertainment with an immersive experience.

About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former’s fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps. For more information on Binance Smart Chain, please visit https://www.binance.org.

