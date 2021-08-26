The reduction of the remittance cost seems to be the major reason for the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador. CABEI has recognized that remittances are a vital feature of El Salvador’s BTC adoption policy.

Central American Countries May Adopt Bitcoin After El Salvador

Recently, it was reported that the expectations of the RDB (Regional Development Bank) are for other nations in Central America to be highly attentive to Bitcoin’s effect on El Salvador’s remittance costs.

In a statement, CABEI’s executive president Dante Mossi said that all the other countries surrounding El Salvador are motivated to follow El Salvador’s steps since BTC is offering a noticeable remittance cost reduction in the market.

According to the Central American Bank of Economic Integration executive. The Bitcoin adoption policy by El Salvador is a first-rate experiment that can promote higher financial inclusion in El Salvador. As a result, the regional bank will be assisting the country in building a technical structure for Bitcoin adoption.

BTC has been following a downtrend after falling from the $50K zone | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

As Carlos Sanchez said, the CABEI investment chief, the regional development bank, is eager to assist El Salvador. Sanchez will help establish adherence to the global money-laundering regulations as the nation tries to use Bitcoin as a similar currency.

Sanchez outlined the process to be similar to steering waters not yet toured.

El Salvador Remains Dedicated Towards A Decentralized Future

The CABEI’s technical assistance disregards the criticisms and criticism coming from International Monetary Fund.

This strategy may be a sign of Bitcoin’s capabilities to move remarkable monetary policy debates. That is even if the global financial community maintains its anti-Bitcoin attitude.

Steve Hanke, an economist, cautioned in June that the economy of El Salvador might suffer due to Bitcoin. Furthermore, Fitch Rating also indicates the Nation’s Bitcoin laws causing harm to the local insurers.

These warnings notwithstanding, El Salvador keeps on going forward in its BTC adoption plans. The aim is to recognize Bitcoin as their country’s legal tender fully.

Early this August, President Nayib Bukele announced that the nation is not going back on the BTC adoption. He stated that there are plans to put in place about 200 ATMs that will make Bitcoin-to-US dollar conversion very easy.

In addition, El Salvador’s central bank also issued a draft of regulations. These details how the banks can work with BTC effectively.