In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it's sitting at over $110K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July. Historically, if you'd invested in Bitcoin at launch, you'd have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin's blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers. The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You'll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. To engage with the L2, you'll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time. If you're looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you're in the right place. We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis After a massive 16% rally in less than two weeks, Bitcoin’s daily candle finally closed above its previous all-time high of $124.5K yesterday, flashing a strong bullish signal that the token is indeed primed for further upside. Today, as expected, Bitcoin appears to be taking a breather. Interestingly, in doing so, it’s forming an inside candle pattern, meaning today’s high-low range is contained within yesterday’s range. This is a classic bullish setup, especially when it follows a strong rally. Next, a breakout above could spark another sharp upward move similar to what we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks. That said, given Bitcoin’s one-sided momentum, a brief pullback here would actually be healthy, as it would allow the price to cool off slightly before continuing its larger bullish rally toward new ATHs.

Bitcoin-Hoarder Strategy Nears Top 100 Largest Public Companies, as Bitcoin Hyper Soars

October 7, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is nearing the top 100 of the largest public companies as it surpasses Coinbase in market cap.

The company’s 8-K form details the $3.9 billion evaluation in Bitcoin Fair Value Appreciation for Q3 2025, reflecting $ 10 billion worth of unrealized gains from 150,000 $BTC.

Strategy is currently the largest Bitcoin holder in the world with 640,031 $BTC, valued at nearly $74B.

The news is bullish for the market, but even more bullish for Bitcoin and its coming Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

Hyper is now running a $22.2M presale and promises to bring us faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions for a more scalable and performant blockchain.

Former Head of Paypal Says Bitcoin Should Be $1.3M as Bitcoin Hyper Gets $22.2M in Presale

October 7, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

‘If Bitcoin were valued like gold, 1 BTC = $1.3M’ says David Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Litespark and former Head of PayPal.

The statement comes just as gold is nearing $4K, which is a historic indicator of an imminent Bitcoin rally.

As Joe Consorti, Head of Growth at Theya, explained, Bitcoin typically follows gold’s lead with a 100-150-day lag.

Analysts like apsk32 have called this trend since February of this year and predicted a $400,000 Bitcoin by the end of Q4 2025.

Bitcoin is already on the front foot after breaking the $127K ATH recently, which fuels Bitcoin Hyper’s $22.2M presale massively.

As Bitcoin’s upcoming Layer 2, Hyper promises faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions for a more scalable and performant network.

Bitcoin Hyper Pumps as US Senator Says Funding US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ‘Can Start Anytime’

October 7, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

Acquiring funds for the United States’ Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) ’can start anytime,’ said US Senator Cynthia Lummis in a post on X yesterday.

The only thing holding it back at the moment is the red tape that comes with legislating such a move.

When it does finally push forward, the SBR can have a massive impact on the value of Bitcoin, as it will further give the crypto legitimacy among investors.

At the moment, Bitcoin is already pumping, reaching a new ATH at $126K.

A related project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), also continues to benefit from this bullish sentiment.

The project aiming to deliver faster and cheaper transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem has already raised over $22.2M, making it one of this year’s best crypto presales.

Bitcoin Hits Second ATH in a Day at $127K as Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Makes Massive Gains

October 7, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Bitcoin managed to hit two ATHs in a single day, the last one taking $BTC above $127K.

A swift contraction followed, pressuring the price below the $124K mark, where it entered a consolidation phase. This means that we may see another push soon as October rolls out and investors start capitalizing on the dip.

Q4 appears extremely bullish for Bitcoin, especially with Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $22.2M presale recording steady gains.

As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, Hyper promises faster and cheaper transactions for a more performant and scalable blockchain

Analysts Eye $250K Bitcoin Target — Bitcoin Hyper Presale Gains Momentum Amid Bullish Setu

October 7, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Bitcoin ($BTC) is trading near $124,240, down slightly on the day but up by 10% this week, as analysts suggest it could surge to $250K if current trends hold.

Market expert Poseidon compared Bitcoin’s structure to Jesse Livermore’s classic ‘accumulation cylinder’ — a phase where whales and institutions quietly build positions before explosive rallies.

Glassnode’s Accumulation Trend Score of 0.74 signals strong whale and institutional buying, with $BTC steadily moving off exchanges and reducing sell pressure. Analysts point to similar patterns in the past just before the 2021 bull run, hinting that Bitcoin is entering a powerful expansion phase.

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $50B in inflows, locking supply and reinforcing institutional confidence.

As Bitcoin gears up for a major uptrend, attention is shifting toward the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale, a Layer 2 scalability solution that has already raised $22.2 million so far.

Yesterday’s whale buy of $HYPER worth $267,799 reflects the growing conviction in the project.

Strategy’s $3.9B Bitcoin Boom Sends Shockwaves — Bitcoin Hyper Rides the Bull Run

October 7, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, now holds roughly 640K $BTC with an average purchase price of $73,983.

At Bitcoin’s current price of $124,705, Strategy’s holdings are valued at nearly $79B, with unrealized gains of around $31–32B.

The company reported $3.9B in fair value gains for the last quarter — a paper profit reflecting Bitcoin’s massive Q3 rally.

This quarter, Strategy issued several preferred share classes offering 10.25% annual dividends and paid $140M in dividend distributions, which coincided with its most recent decision to pause Bitcoin purchases. Michael Saylor confirmed the break on X, saying, ‘There will be no new orange dots this week.’

With Bitcoin hitting its ATH on October 5th, analysts are eyeing $131K, $135K, and $140K as the next resistance levels.

One standout project riding this momentum is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a L2 scalability solution that enables instant transactions, staking, trading, and DeFi tool usage with near-zero transaction fees.

Billionaire Paul Tudor Says Massive Crypto Rally is Coming as Bitcoin Hyper Soars

October 7, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Billionaire Paul Tudor said the market is ready for a massive rally amid financial uncertainty linked to the US’s surging deficit.

The statement came in an interview during CNBC’s Squawk Box, where Paul drew parallels between the current market situation and 1999’s dot-com bubble.

In his view, investors will keep migrating to risk-defined assets like Bitcoin to offset the growing volatility and crashout in the tradfi sector. Read more.

This spells good news for Q4’s Bitcoin and hints at a prolonged rally into 2026, especially with Bitcoin’s Layer 2 solution, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) also planning an end-of-the-year release.

Bitcoin Hyper promises faster and cheaper transactions for a more scalable and Bitcoin ecosystem.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-7-2025/