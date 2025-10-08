Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis After dropping over 2.5% yesterday, Bitcoin is up 1% today. Overall, we could be witnessing a healthy pullback following a one-sided 16% rally over the past couple of weeks. That said, even after yesterday’s correction, Bitcoin on the daily chart hasn’t yet touched the 10 EMA, suggesting it might be ideal if the token corrects a bit more, perhaps toward the 20 EMA. All in all, even if we see a deeper correction, say, down to around $118K – the last major resistance Bitcoin broke before hitting new all-time highs – it wouldn’t be a cause for concern. In fact, such a move would likely indicate that Bitcoin is simply accumulating strength before rallying harder toward new highs. However, Bitcoin is no stranger to explosive moves. Plus, seeing as the token has already found some support at the 50 EMA on the 4-hour chart, don’t be surprised if we see a new Bitcoin ATH in the next few hours.

Bitcoin Hyper Rallies As Some Question: Is Gold the New ‘Digital Gold’?

October 7, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

Move over Bitcoin, there’s a new..ish player in the ‘digital gold’ debate, and it’s the oldest one there is: actual gold. Tokenized gold projects are making a real comeback, with their total value now topping a massive $3B. The majority of this, $2.7B is held on Ethereum.

What’s happening? Big finance is jumping onto the blockchain bandwagon, turning physical gold into digital tokens. This has rekindled the age-old debate over which is the ultimate store of value: Bitcoin, with its decentralized system, or gold tokens, which combine blockchain technology with a physical asset.

And whilst that debate is ongoing, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is trying to shake things up. It’s an innovative Layer-2 solution designed to make Bitcoin faster and smarter. It utilizes the Solana Virtual Machine technology, showing that Bitcoin can evolve and become more than a value store in the race to be crowned digital gold.

ETFs Ignite Institutional Frenzy as Bitcoin Hyper Keeps Soaring

October 7, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Wall Street has just demonstrated its full commitment to digital assets, with trading volume for spot Bitcoin ETFs reaching an astonishing $7.5 billion on October 7th, and rising even further since. This isn’t just a huge number; it’s a sign that major financial players are on board with $BTC, viewing it as a legitimate part of their portfolios.

The momentum is so strong it’s even spilling over. We saw the collective spot Ethereum ETF trading surge to $12.2 billion, showing that institutional interest is diversifying. For a long time, people saw Bitcoin as digital gold, but with these ETFs, it’s becoming a go-to financial instrument.

The surge is so strong that it’s drawing attention to other Bitcoin projects, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Hyper aims to solve Bitcoin’s biggest challenge: its slow transaction speeds.

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer 2 solution that aims to turbocharge Bitcoin, making it fast and affordable enough for everyday payments and DeFi, unlocking its full potential.

Crypto Market Hits an ATH of $4.3T: Why Limiting Your Portfolio to Bitcoin Might be a Mistake

October 7, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

The global cryptocurrency market cap reached an all-time high of $4.35 trillion this week, with $BTC surging to $ 127,000. Although the rally has since slightly slowed, investors are awaiting further increases in the days and weeks ahead.

October’s reputation as crypto’s most bullish month helps. But institutional adoption – driven by growing geopolitical tensions and fiscal risks – sets a stronger anchor. The market is clearly maturing, as more institutions expand their position in $BTC.

The trend is not just reflected in Bitcoin, but also in emerging projects tied to Bitcoin’s journey ahead. Bitcoin Hyper is a notable example, securing $140,000 ($58.6K + $40K + $35K + $10K) in its native token presale from whales in the last twenty-four hours alone.

The $HYPER presale has already shattered the $22.6M milestone, sparking a buying frenzy.

What makes $HYPER one of the best altcoins to buy now is its layer-2 solution dedicated to the Bitcoin blockchain.

Analysts Say Maturing Market Favors Top Assets and Clear Utility, Boosting Bitcoin Hyper Presale

October 8, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Top crypto analysts said in a Decrypt interview that the crypto industry is maturing and now favors top assets like Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH), as well as real-world utility.

This comes as some popular altcoins like Dogecoin ($DOGE), Chainlink ($LINK), and Sui ($SUI) have failed to pump, unlike $BTC and $ETH over the past few weeks.

The statements are also a boon for projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which have a solid use case.

The token presale aims to develop a Layer 2 network that will make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper, while expanding $BTC’s utility so it can be used for things like staking and interacting with dApps.

Investors have responded favorably to the presale, which has now raised over $22.6M.

Over 95% of Bitcoin’s Supply Is Profitable, Per Glassnode: Rally Next as Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M in 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

October 8, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

According to Glassnode, 95% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is profitable. This means most holders are operating on a positive return-on-investment.

This further means that investing in Bitcoin is probably a good idea, especially as experts predict $140K soon. But if Bitcoin seems a tad too expensive, how about one top altcoin that’s likely to 10x or even 100x next year?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has a simple concept – make Bitcoin faster (up from the current average of 7 transactions per second), add dApp and smart contract support, and make it easier for developers to work on.

In two words, crypto innovation for the biggest cryptocurrency in the world. What do you think Bitcoin will be worth once it gets Solana-level programmability and speed?

📊 Our $HYPER price prediction estimates a 2,350% increase by the year’s end.

Bitcoin Blasts Past $126K as Inflows Hit Record High — Bitcoin Hyper Emerges as the Next Big Layer 2 Play

October 8, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin reached a new ATH of $126,200; meanwhile, weekly crypto ETPs/ETFs hit a record of $5.6B.

Bitwise’s data shows that $BTC attracted a significant chunk of these inflows ($3.4B) with Ethereum following behind ($1.49B), reflecting Bitwise’s Bitcoin purchase driving this price rally.

With the US dollar weakening, investors are redirecting capital into gold and Bitcoin, a trend known as the debasement trade, amid fiscal stress and rising deficits.

Market data also supports the debasement trade phenomenon – DXY index dropped by 10% YTD while gold gained 50% and $BTC 27%. Furthermore, 49,158 $BTC were withdrawn from exchanges, meaning accumulation surpassed retail selling.

The increased ETF inflows also underscore the limited retail speculation, which in turn reduces market volatility.

This liquidity-rich backdrop sets the stage for new projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which is positioned to benefit from the ongoing bull run.

10-Year Simulations Show 50% Chance that $BTC Hits $140K in Uptober: Bitcoin Hyper Is Here to Join the Rally

October 8, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Economist Timothy Peterson said this about Bitcoin:

Half of Bitcoin’s October gains may have already happened, according to this AI simulation. There is a 50% chance Bitcoin finishes the month above $140k But there is a 43% chance Bitcoin finishes below $136k. —Timothy Peterson, X Post

Hundreds of simulations over the last 10 years point to the same thing – October has been Bitcoin’s second-best month since 2013, with an average growth of 20.75%.

Other analysts anticipate higher price points, which makes Peterson’s prediction extremely likely. Bitcoin’s last ATH was around $126.2, so there’s only an 11% leap to $140K – very achievable.

The market remains highly confident in $BTC’s chances to shoot up – one analyst says it’s over for the bears as the bulls will take Bitcoin to higher ATHs.

But imagine what Bitcoin could achieve if it had dApp and smart contract support (plus higher transaction speeds). That’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) sets out to do in its $22.5M crypto presale.

The presale is viral right now, with whales buying over $143K in the last day ($58.6K, for instance) and over $1M last week.

