Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin's blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers. The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You'll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel. To engage with the L2, you'll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time. If you're looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you're in the right place. We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis Bitcoin jumped over 1% yesterday, finding support not only at the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level but also at the 100 EMA. This formed the bullish picture of a classic Fibonacci retest pattern, which typically suggests the token could move toward at least the Fibonacci swing highs. In this case, this would be a 5% rise toward $118K. However, so far today Bitcoin has given back all of yesterday’s gains, once again putting the spotlight on those two key support levels. The next few hours will be crucial, as losing these supports could signal that the token is ready to rally downward, at least for the next few days. That said, even a deeper correction from here would still not change Bitcoin’s long-term bullish direction. For instance, on the daily chart, the token has yet to even touch the 200 EMA since its June rally. And on the weekly chart, Bitcoin hasn’t even made contact with the 20 EMA. Now, we’re not suggesting that the token will surely trade lower and touch those levels; we’re saying that even if it does, it would still be in bullish territory. All you need to do is be patient and wait for a potential rebound, which could then prompt a nice low-risk, high-upside bullish setup.

Where Did All the Ether Go? 9-Year Lows Highlight Bitcoin Hyper Potential

September 25, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Why is the $ETH always gone? In this case, because institutions and exchanges bought it all.

As Ethereum exchange balances hit a 9-year low, investors are perking up. An impending supply crunch could mean good things for Ethereum’s token price, while also indicating the level of broad institutional support for Ethereum treasuries that bodes well for the long term.

It’s exactly the same situation Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) hopes to unlock for Bitcoin. By leveraging a canonical bridge on the Solana Virtual Machine, Hyper allows investors to bridge wrapped Bitcoin to a Layer 2 and unlock all of DeFi for crypto’s biggest coin.

Learn how Bitcoin Hyper works and don’t miss the ongoing presale.

Macadamia Wallet Brings $BTC to iMessage – Bitcoin Hyper Handles Surging Bitcoin Demand

September 25, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Macadamia Wallet – a Cashu-based Lightning wallet – has released version 0.4.0, enabling users to now send ‘eCash’ $BTC directly inside their chats.

Here’s how it works: Load the wallet with $BTC through a Lightning payment by linking Macadamia to a Cashu mint. Once topped up, send $BTC by entering the amount, adding a note, and choosing an emoji.

Given that there are approximately 1.56B iPhones and over 624M Apple accounts worldwide, the potential for $BTC adoption that this new initiative brings is enormous.

But there’s a slight catch: When Bitcoin usage spikes, the network often struggles with slow transactions and high fees.

Thankfully, this is where Bitcoin Hyper comes on top. The Layer-2 solution is designed to make the network faster, cheaper, and scalable – even during peak demand.

Buy into the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Franklin Templeton’s Benji Token is Now Live on BNB, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper Buying Frenzy

September 25, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

BENJI Token – currently available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Stellar, and Polygon – is expanding to the BNB Chain to make use of its low fees and high speed.

Franklin Templeton launched BENJI Token to bring traditional fund shares to the crypto market through tokenization. The trillion-dollar global investment firm’s latest move makes it clear that crypto integration into mainstream finance is inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Hyper presale crossed the $18M milestone, as institutional interest in the crypto market continues to grow.

The layer-2 solution is dedicated to making the Bitcoin blockchain faster and cheaper. Projects like Bitcoin Hyper have the potential to make Bitcoin the go-to blockchain for real-world tokenization.

To learn more about the project and how high it can surge, read our ​​Bitcoin Hyper price prediction.

Bulls Dominate Options Market as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises Over $18.1M

September 25, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Bulls lead the Bitcoin options worth $22.6B that will expire tomorrow, according to Cointelegraph. This suggests that most traders in the market remain optimistic about the performance of the world’s most valuable crypto.

However, it remains to be seen whether $BTC can sustain the $112K level, which should favor the bulls. Any price below $110K will swing the outcome in the bears’ favor. A key decider will be the US macroeconomic data due to be released today, which will include the GDP and weekly jobless claims.

While uncertainty looms over the Bitcoin options market, a Bitcoin-related project continues to pump.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which aims to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper with its Layer 2 network, has just breached the $18.1M mark in its ongoing fundraiser. As it continues to heat up, the project is well on its way to become one of this year’s best crypto presales.

See what the buzz is about at ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper?’

Matt Hougan’s $200K Bitcoin Call Ignites Buzz — Bitcoin Hyper Presale Soars

September 25, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan has reiterated his bold view that Bitcoin is deeply undervalued and should be trading near $200K.

His thesis rests on strong supply-demand math: roughly 165K new $BTC are mined annually, a figure set to decline with halvings, while ETFs and institutions are absorbing this supply at a much faster pace.

$BTC hit a new ATH $124K in August 2025, a price action fueled by increasing institutional activity, U.S. fiscal stimulus projections, Federal Reserve policy relaxations, and improving regulatory clarity. These macroeconomic tailwinds have created a bullish trend, strengthening investor appetite for $BTC.

Furthermore, major ETFs, such as BlackRock’s IBIT, Fidelity, and Bitwise, announced their accumulation of $BTC through the spring and summer of 2025, totaling billions of dollars in Bitcoin.

Additionally, corporate treasuries and public pension funds have also begun stocking up on Bitcoin as a macro hedge, reinforcing Hougan’s forecast of increasing demand for $BTC.

This strong momentum for $BTC is spilling over into Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), with its presale already raising $ 18.1 million. Whales are circling in. Just two days back whales purchased $HYPER worth $99.7K ($87K + $12.7K), reflecting the growing traction for the project.

Learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and get in early.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Hype Builds as Crypto Hype Results in ETF

September 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Crypto loves Wall Street’s money. And in recent years, digital asset treasuries hit on an unusual strategy – leverage stock sales of their own companies to raise money to purchase crypto.

Use the appreciation in crypto prices to fuel higher stock prices, sell more shares to raise more money, to buy more crypto, to raise the stock price, to…..

You get the idea. Now, there are officially enough DATs around for Wall Street to return the favor. A recent filing proposes a new crypto ETF formed entirely of DATs.

It’s a way for Wall Street to leverage crypto hype to its own advantage. And it signals another stage in the steady advance of DATs and ETFs, two increasingly popular crypto investment tools.

Another token riding a wave of hype? Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) itself, the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 around.

Learn how Bitcoin Hyper blends Bitcoin’s strength and the SVM’s speed in a groundbreaking innovation.

A Bargain at Twice the Price: Why Bitcoin Is Undervalued – and Bitcoin Hyper Could Be a Game-Changer

September 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Forgot any worries about being ‘late’ to Bitcoin and crypto. According to the Bitwise CEO, Bitcoin is majorly undervalued. He estimates the price should already be at $200K and up.

The CEO attributes most of the looming Bitcoin surge as actually an upward correction, driving $BTC to where it should be. The impetus for Bitcoin’s moves will be the near-constant institutional pressure from ETFs, crypto treasuries, and more.

Bitcoin Hyper $HYPER) could cause Bitcoin to rush higher, faster, as investors realise the massive potential in the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2.

Our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction estimates $0.32 by the year’s end, a 2,366% pump from now.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-25-2025/