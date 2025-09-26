Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin's blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers. The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You'll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel. To engage with the L2, you'll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis A fresh wave of Trump tariffs has admittedly hurt Bitcoin, with the token closing nearly 4% down in yesterday’s trading and now struggling to find support at the $110K level. Most notably, Bitcoin closed well below the 100 EMA yesterday – its second time doing so in just one month. The last time, in late August, it managed to climb back above, but given this second break, there’s a higher likelihood we could see the digital gold trade lower and reach for the 200 EMA on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, however, things look brighter. Even after the recent fall, Bitcoin remains within the 0.5-0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone – often called the golden pocket – where rebounds during bull runs typically occur, and this seems to be the case here as well. All in all, while the long-term outlook remains bullish, with Bitcoin holding firmly above long-period EMAs on the weekly and monthly charts, some turbulence can be expected in the coming weeks as the token battles macroeconomic pressure and regains momentum after what has already been a lengthy bull cycle.

Bitcoin ETFs See $241M in Record Inflows

September 26, 2025 • 14:12 UTC

Bitcoin ETFs recorded $241M in inflows on September 24, according to data from SoSo Value, while Ethereum was still $79.36M in the outflow zone.

The bump was likely the result of a market adjustment following Bitcoin’s $244M in outflows recorded the day prior as a response to the Fed’s recent tax rate cut.

It was also short-lived because Bitcoin is now $258.46M in outflows in response to its current crash below $109K.

However, October looks strong with the coming FOMC meeting.

The $18.3M presale fuels Bitcoin’s Layer 2 development cycle, with Hyper promising faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Learn about what Hyper is right here.

SOL Stumbles

September 26, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

The Solana price is sliding down, along with BTC and most of the market.

The $SOL price has slipped nearly 20% in a week, erasing most of the gains made this month. However, investors are optimistic that another surge might be on the way, as the institutional demand for $SOL continues to be strong.

A SOL ETF decision from Grayscale, due on Oct. 10, adds to the optimism.

With Uptober approaching, crypto investors are waiting for blue-chip cryptos to rebound and eagerly buying into early-stage cryptos that show promise.

A good example of the trend is the growing frenzy around early-stage cryptos that show promise. The Bitcoin Hyper presale recently crossed the $18M milestone. The project is building a layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, addressing its speed and scalability issues.

Read our Bitcoin Hyper guide to learn why it will explode over the coming weeks.

BlackRock to Launch a Covered Call Bitcoin Strategy

September 26, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Erc Balchunas reported that asset manager BlackRock registered a name for its upcoming covered call Bitcoin strategy.

While an application is yet to be filed, BlackRock’s new Bitcoin ETF could further cement the company’s status as the premium crypto ETF provider.

In addition, this adds legitimacy to Bitcoin as an asset, particularly among TradFi investors.

Acceptance and overall bullishness towards Bitcoin also have a significant effect on related projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

It aims to build a Layer 2 network that will help make transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain faster and cheaper.

To date, the project has raised a whopping $18.2M, firmly establishing it as one of this year’s best crypto presales.

Learn more about the project by reading ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper?’

Ukraine Bought Over $1B-Worth of Bitcoin in a Year

September 26, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Ukraine bought $1B-worth of Bitcoin between July 2023 and July 2024, according to a report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The report shows that the figure is the result of multiple transactions worth between $10,000 and $10M, which transformed Ukraine into a ‘heavy user of crypto, having received $106B in crypto inflows over the period […]’

This comes in the context of Ukraine pushing to legalize crypto via proposals like Bill No. 10225-d submitted last April.

With Bitcoin spreading its influence globally, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) promises to contribute to its success by offering faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Learn how to buy $HYPER here.

Bitcoin Slips Under $109K as Buyers Pile In

September 26, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin fell to a two-week low of $108,865 on September 25, intensifying selling pressure during the Asian trading session. Data shows a liquidation cluster between $111K and $107K, raising the risk of further decline if leveraged longs are liquidated.

Institutional-sized futures selling continues to outweigh retail spot buying, keeping volatility high.

Still, spot metrics reveal that buyers stepped in at the dips: the bid/ask ratio flipped back toward bulls as the price slipped from $111,200 to $110,553, confirmed by a surge in cumulative volume delta (CVD).

While spot demand remains smaller than futures-driven flows, this is the first bullish tilt since September 5–7, just before Bitcoin’s rally from $107,500 to $118,200.

Overall, downside risks remain, but dip buyers are cautiously re-entering the market. With buyers active, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is seizing the momentum, with its presale already raising $18.2M.

Learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper here.

Bitcoin Dips Below $109K as $22B in $BTC Options Expire Today

September 26, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin dipped to $108,859 yesterday, following an increase in bear activity linked to today’s $22B Bitcoin options reaching their expiration date.

This is Bitcoin’s lowest point over the last three weeks, with $275M in bull liquidations. Bears felt emboldened and targeted a $95,000-$110,000 price range by 8:00 AM UTC.

Bulls failing to reclaim the $110,000 level by then would translate into a $1B advantage for sell options.

Part of Bitcoin’s contraction links to concerns of a potential US government shutdown, triggered by Trump’s mass firings in the federal sphere, according to a memo.

Despite Bitcoin's bearish performance, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) holds strong after raising over $18.2M in presale so far.

Learn more about what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is right here.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-26-2025/