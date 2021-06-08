Former US President Donald Trump claims that he dislikes bitcoin because it is a competitor to the dollar, which he wants to be the world’s currency and urged US regulators to take action to monitor it.

Trump Thinks Bitcoin Is A Scam

Trump was asked about his opinion on cryptocurrency and the US stock market during an interview with Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network, which the ex-president stated he was avoiding as well. Trump said:

“Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.”

Trump reiterated, "My opinion is that the currency of this world should be the dollar, and I don't think we should have all of the bitcoins of the world out there," elaborating: "I think they should regulate them very, very high." Trump's comments appeared to drive a dip in Bitcoin's value as its price fell by over 1.3% (from $36,472 to $35,973) in the hour after the interview.

This isn’t the first time Trump has voiced a negative opinion about Bitcoin. The price of the crypto fell by about $10,000 in 2019 after the then-president said he wasn’t a “fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.” Former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton also said Monday the ex-president “on several occasions” spoke to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about outlawing cryptocurrency.

In posts to his now-deleted Twitter account, Mr Trump assailed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “highly volatile” in July of 2019, while adding that he was “not a fan” of them.

“Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity,” he added at the time.

The former president’s remarks came after a conference sponsored by Bitcoin supporters in Miami, Fla., over the weekend, with videos of the event becoming viral after a fan of the competing Dogecoin currency attacked the stage and was removed by security.

