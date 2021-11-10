The crypto market goes wild again, as many cryptos making new highs again and again for the past week. On November 9, bitcoin jumped to $67,800 while ether made it to $4,810. Solana, the biggest star for the past few weeks, is still going strong and eyeing the target of $300.

What comes with the uptrend moves are a series of good news:

Tether recently minted $1 billion USDC, making the total circulation to $74.35 billion;

Mastercard is expected to collaborate with digital asset service companies Amber Group, Bitkub and CoinJar to offer crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards in pacific Asia;

in a report, Morgan Stanley’s lead cryptocurrency strategist, Sheena Shah said that it is very likely that the banking industry will embrace stablecoin giving its potential;

On the one hand, we see an upsurge in adoption and demand, on the other hand, investors are not ready to let go of their cryptos.

Miners are unwilling to sell. Miners usually cash in their bitcoin when the price hits new highs to cover the cost. And miners not selling is usually interpreted with high expectation for another all-time high. Since the 2020 halving, miners’ revenue has hit 550% and daily revenue is approaching $62 million.

Bitcoin reserve in exchanges continues to decline and reach a three-year low, according to data from CryptoQuant. Bitcoin reserve in exchanges is a figure closely monitored by investors. A sudden inflow of BTC often indicates a sell-off and an outflow suggests that investors are not ready to take profit yet.

With bitcoin taking $67,000, analysts now believe the next hurdle is $75,000. Comparing the price actions of previous Bitcoin bull cycles and this bull run cycle, crypto analyst ‘TechDev’ suggests further uptrend for bitcoin and we are far from the top. His prediction for bitcoin in this bull cycle is 200k-300k.

How To Invest In The Bull Run

With a bull run in sight, now is the time to invest in bitcoin. Futures trading is one of the most popular tools to grow your wealth. You can benefit from price swings to earn money by speculating the direction of crypto’s price. Bexplus offers 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA, and XRP futures contracts. Bexplus is trusted by over 800K traders around the world, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran. No KYC, no deposit fee, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Assume we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $60,000. With 100x leverage, we can open a position worth 100 BTC using funds borrowed from the trading platform.

One day later, the price of Bitcoin increases to $66,000. The profit will be ($66,000 – $60,000) * 100 BTC/$66,000 *100% ≈ 9.09 BTC, making the ROI 909%.

Now, with Bexplus’ 100% bonus, our initial investment would be 2 BTC, and our realized profit made with these 2 BTC will be 18.18 BTC, and the ROI on your deposit will also double to 18.18%.

With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.

10 Free BTC for Simulated Trading

Bexplus users can get a demo account to simulate the real trading environment and strategy with 10 BTC. You can practice trading skills and learn about how to analyze the market trend with the trading simulator. Even if you make wrong predictions and analyses, you will not lose a penny.

BTC Wallet: up to 21% Annualized Interest Without Any Risks

Bexplus users can gain profits not only from trading. Join the Bexplus wallet, you can earn up to 21% annualized interest without taking risks. With up to 21% annualized interest, it is no doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry. While most lending platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, traders can make a deposit starting from 0.05 BTC on Bexplus.

Trade Freely on Android & iOS

The top-ranking Bexplus app integrates all the necessary functions and tools (real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, etc.) while keeping a minimalist and intuitive interface. With the Bexplus app, you can manage your account anywhere and anytime you want. Furthermore, the 24/7 notification could keep you updated with big price movements, making it easier to secure your positions.

Download the Bexplus APP on the Apple Store and Google Play.

If you are bullish on bitcoin, don’t hesitate to join now and claim your 100% deposit bonus!

Join Bexplus and start to accumulate BTC!