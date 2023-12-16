On April 15-16, Blockchain Life 2024 is going to prove its status as one of the main crypto events of the year bringing together over 8,000 crypto enthusiasts and thousands of international companies in the globally recognized crypto capital of Dubai.Learn more and buy a ticket: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

The event unites top crypto players from Web3, Cryptocurrencies and mining industries from 120 countries.

What to expect:

Premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders

More than 160 experts having a speech and analyzing the market from the stage

More than 150 key industry companies featured at the exhibition and promising Startups

Dozens of teams at the Startup Pitch contest – traditionally many of these projects will rise in a few months

Smart networking app to find the one among the thousands

Numerous formats for business networking

The legendary AfterParty at one of the world’s most renowned clubs – SKY2.0

“I have no doubts that the majority of conversations will focus on the growth of the crypto market due to halving. I invite everyone to join one of the best world’s crypto events and become a part of the power that drives bull run” stated the organizer of the Blockchain Life Sergei Khitrov.

On the 2 stages of the event attendees can anticipate market analysis and forecasts from the top crypto exchanges as well as investing strategies from the leading crypto funds.

Among the top speakers are:

Justin Sun (Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board)

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Blockchain Life, Jets.Capital and Listing.Help)

Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex)

Andrei Grachev (Managing Partner of DWF Labs)

Dominic Williams (Founder and Chief Scientist of DFINITY (ICP))

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

Danilo S. Carlucci (Founder and CEO of Morningstar Ventures)

Irene Wu (Head of Strategy of LayerZero Labs)

Pascal Gauthier (Chairman and CEO of Ledger)

Jason Lau (Chief Innovation Officer at OKX)

Alicia Kao (Managing Director at KuCoin)

and many more

Most of the forum speakers are still a secret, but organizers will soon unveil them to you in new announcements.

Learn how to take everything from the upcoming bull run at Blockchain Life 2024.

Buy a ticket at a Presale price now

