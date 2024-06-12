BloFin Exchange , a leading cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its robust security measures and user-centric innovations, is excited to announce its integration with the Chainalysis blockchain data platform. This development is pivotal in enhancing the exchange’s compliance capabilities and safeguarding the assets of its global user base. Currently, BloFin offers up to 320 contract trading pairs and 100 spot trading services , achieving a hundredfold growth compared to 2023.

As part of its commitment to providing a safe and compliant trading environment, BloFin is implementing the Chainalysis crypto risk solution, enabling BloFin to monitor cryptocurrency transactions in real-time, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and combating financial crime.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with Chainalysis, which significantly enhances our platform’s security and compliance. In the crypto field, blockchain analytics is one of the most effective tools to prevent money laundering, and Chainalysis’ blockchain data platform is trusted by governments across the globe. At BloFin, we have always prioritized the security of our users’ assets. Our decision to collaborate with Chainalysis early in our development demonstrates our commitment to anti-money laundering. Integrating the Chainalysis crypto risk solution reinforces our commitment to these priorities. We are confident this collaboration will strengthen our ability to protect our community and set new standards for safety and trust in the cryptocurrency space.” said Matt, BloFin CEO.

BloFin has consistently been at the forefront of the crypto market due to its pioneering approach to product features and user experience. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of innovative trading tools, BloFin caters to the needs of both novice and experienced traders. Utilizing Chainalysis crypto risk solution further underscores BloFin’s dedication to regulatory compliance and operational transparency.

This integration aligns with BloFin’s strategic vision to utilize cutting-edge technologies that enhance user trust and security. By leveraging Chainalysis’ comprehensive blockchain analysis tools, BloFin can more efficiently identify potentially risky transactions, thereby protecting its community and contributing to the overall safety of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

For more information about BloFin Exchange and its services, please visit https://blofin.com/.

About BloFin Exchange:

BloFin is a global cryptocurrency exchange that offers a secure platform for trading various digital assets. The fastest-growing crypto exchange offers premium perpetual and futures trading services with over 320 USDT-M trading pairs, covering Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and various altcoins, along with up to 150X leverage. Seamlessly transition between our mobile app and web platform for uninterrupted trading, even on the go.

– BloFin Official Website: https://www.blofin.com

– Join BloFin’s Account: https://www.blofin.com/register

– BloFin Twitter: https://x.com/Blofin_Official

About Chainalysis:

Chainalysis is a blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world’s most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, GIC, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com .

Contact

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

Annio Wu

annio@blofin.io

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.