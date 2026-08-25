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BNB Smart Chain is preparing to activate its Pasteur hard fork on mainnet on August 25 at 02:30 UTC.

The upgrade introduces several network changes, including BEP-682 for bridge verification, BEP-695 for validator governance, and BEP-675 for block processing capacity. Node operators are required to update their software client to version 1.7.7 and remove the EnableBAL setting.

The timing matters.

At the time of the source materials, the upgrade was scheduled but not yet completed. It should not be described as already live until the activation has occurred.

TL;DR

BNB Smart Chain’s Pasteur hard fork is scheduled for August 25 at 02:30 UTC.

The upgrade includes BEP-682, BEP-695, and BEP-675.

Node operators need to update to client version 1.7.7.

Why Pasteur Matters

BNB Chain is one of the largest smart contract ecosystems by user activity.

That means hard forks are operationally important. Validators, node operators, exchanges, wallets, developers, and infrastructure providers need to coordinate around the upgrade to avoid service disruptions.

Pasteur introduces changes across bridge verification, validator governance, and block processing.

Those are not cosmetic upgrades. They touch infrastructure areas that affect security, performance, and network operations.

Bridge Verification Gets Attention

BEP-682 focuses on bridge verification.

Bridge security remains one of the biggest issues in crypto. Cross-chain infrastructure has historically been a major attack surface, and ecosystems have had to improve how they verify and secure bridge-related activity.

A proposal focused on bridge verification fits that broader trend.

BNB Chain is trying to strengthen the infrastructure around cross-chain movement, which is essential for a network with wide DeFi and exchange-connected usage.

Validator Governance Also Changes

BEP-695 introduces validator governance changes.

Validator governance determines how network operators participate in decisions and how the chain evolves operationally. Changes in this area can affect decentralization, upgrade coordination, and long-term network control.

For users, validator governance may feel distant.

But it shapes the network’s resilience. A chain with poor validator coordination can struggle during upgrades, security events, or performance stress.

That is why BEP-695 belongs in the upgrade conversation.

Block Processing Capacity Is The Performance Piece

BEP-675 targets block processing capacity.

This is the kind of change users may eventually feel through throughput, reliability, or network responsiveness. BNB Chain handles high transaction activity, so processing capacity remains a practical concern.

Performance upgrades can help the ecosystem support more applications, more users, and more transaction types.

But the impact should be judged after activation, not before.

Node Operators Have Work To Do

The operator instructions are clear.

Nodes need to update to version 1.7.7 and remove the EnableBAL setting. Upgrade coordination is one of the most important parts of a hard fork. If too many operators fail to update, networks can face instability or temporary disruption.

That is why scheduled hard forks are communicated in advance.

The market should watch whether activation proceeds smoothly on August 25.

What Comes Next

The next milestone is mainnet activation.

If Pasteur goes live without problems, BNB Chain will have completed another infrastructure upgrade across bridge, governance, and processing layers. If issues emerge, developers and validators may need to respond quickly.

For now, the story is preparation.

BNB Smart Chain has a scheduled hard fork, clear operator requirements, and several meaningful BEPs bundled into the upgrade.

This article is based on BNB Chain materials regarding the Pasteur hard fork.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.