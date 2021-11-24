INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 23, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BoHr (BR) token on November 22, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

A development trend of “Blockchain +” has started since the birth of blockchain technology, intrigued by its nature of decentralization, security and reliability. A project called BoHr (BR) is here to build the world’s first high-performance development public blockchain network. BR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on November 22, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BoHr

BoHr is a decentralized blockchain system which helps trade and develop through powerful blockchain applications. It’s the underlying application platform which promotes the development of blockchain technology. BoHr directly solves the bottleneck of large-scale implementation of blockchain industry, breaks technical barriers with fast smart contracts, and dredges market interaction with multi-dimensional ecological structure. It also modifies the defi ecology of the whole field as the starting point, alleviates the bottleneck stage faced by the public chain market, and empowers the decentralized management ecology.

Aiming at the common problems of transaction congestion, high transaction cost and long transaction confirmation time in the existing blockchain, BoHr aims to build the world’s first high-performance development public blockchain network with the goal of “extremely light, extremely fast, extremely interesting and extremely wide”, and supports massive concurrent transactions and faster transaction confirmation.

BoHr has an innovative double-layer consensus mechanism and cosh consensus algorithm. By using the algorithm, a number of super nodes are selected periodically to give them the notarization right of data units, and they will send out effective notarization units to obtain block rewards. BoHr focuses on building a simple and easy-to-use decentralized digital token underlying blockchain, using declarative expressions to enhance expression ability. Users can create and issue digital pass freely without writing complex smart contract code.

BoHr also has an extensible wallet, which provides security and rich application interfaces for digital token, blockchain games and social networks. It enables new and unique ideas to run smoothly on the blockchain, making the use of blockchain a way of life, and making it possible for blockchain to be widely used in various fields.

About BR Token

In BoHr network, BR token can be used as a GAS for transferring fees and generating smart contracts. Any developer who creates an application based on BoHr network must use BR as fuel. BR token has a mining mechanism called cosh (consensus of hash stake), users and investors can use mining machines to mine, obtain the platform’s exclusive digital encryption token. It’s initial mining amount is zero, as for block rewards, 85% is allocated to voting awards, which are calculated according to cosh algorithm, 10% is allocated to the agent node to maintain the normal operation of the block, the rest 5% is allocated to new users as incentive and promotion incentives for new users.

The total issue of BR is 835 million, the token distribution started at 16:00 AM GMT on Jan 1, 2021, and will end at 16:00 AM GMT on May 1, 2029. The BR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on November 22, 2021, investors who are interested in BoHr investment can easily buy and sell BR token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of BoHr on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

