Decentralized VC project BullPerks announced the successful ending of its private funding round of $1.8 million.

More so, the most prominent BullPerks is the community dedicated venture capitalism and Multi-chain launchpad solutions that contain huge potential to develop a lasting impact on the crypto space. This is considered as a dual project under one roof utilizing the same token and revolutionary tier system. The dual-pronged approach removes the illusion of VC-level investing only for early adopters.

Developing a more level playing field will bring more people into the crypto space and innovative blockchain projects under development. Notably, the funding round was led by a list of investors that includes X21, GD10, Shima Capital, AU21, Alphabit, Genblock, Blocksync, Darkpool, Skynet Trading, Moonwhale, Sora Ventures, Faculty Capital, ThreeM Capital and more.

Furthermore, investors have shown a keen interest in exploring the option of this decentralized VC solution. Moreover, the multi-chain launchpad method by BullPerks will provide composability to the industry, something that is lacking today.

BullPerks Co-Founder Eran Elhanani said,

“We’re very pleased to close the raise from such high-quality investors. We were extremely oversubscribed in a very short time, so we had to limit ticket sizes in order to accommodate as many strategic investors as possible. This is definitely a vote of confidence of the investors in us as a team and in our project and vision.”

Dr. Deeban Ratneswaran explained that GD10 Ventures is looking forward to supporting Bull Perks’ democratization of the Venture Capitalist industry. BullPerks enables small investors to fight with whales by offering them to charge lucrative projects at seed and private phases.

Even more, he added that they were amazed by a strong and deeply experienced team that works with Bullperks, endorsed by a network over multiple blockchains. Their capacity to choose disruptive concepts speaks for itself. These things will give us confidence that investors will garner a secure and equitable experience and also an opportunity to level the playing field with crypto-whales.

Jason Fang, the Sora Ventures Managing partner explained as our company demands products to be more decentralized, they look for a desire for platforms. However, as our platform demands products to be more decentralized, they see a need for platforms like BullPerks. Furthermore, the team is excited to be backing their mission as they see this as the main element to how retailers will assess projects in the future.

BullPerks plans to integrate other chains in the next quarter, including Solana, Polygon, Tezos, and Cardano. Added to this, the team also provides multiple strategic collaborations and will enhance the investment chances for the decentralized VC aspect. BullPerks will also launch many projects on its multi-chain launchpad.